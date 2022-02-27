Wolverines snatch No. 2 seed with win

CENTERTON -- A first-round bye in the Class 6A State Tournament awaited the winner of Saturday's game in Wolverine Arena, but it also meant a possible semifinal showdown with North Little Rock.

Bentonville West's boys were willing to take that risk.

Riley Buccino's two free throws with 6 minutes remaining snapped a 46-46 deadlock, and the Wolverines grabbed the 6A-West's second seed -- and their highest finish in school history -- with a hard-fought 58-53 victory over Springdale.

The win means West (19-6, 10-4) won't play until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, where it will await the winner of Tuesday's game between Rogers and Little Rock Central.

"That's huge for us," said Buccino, who was playing his final home game. "I've been here 4 years, and it feels great to be here. It's even more exciting that we might get the chance to play North Little Rock even before the championship game."

The win didn't come easy, though. The Wolverines, who were playing with head coach Greg White absent, fell behind 44-38 after Springdale (18-8, 9-5) capped an 11-0 run with Tevin Tate's three-point play with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.

West then bounced back with eight straight points, and Buccino's 3-pointer with 6 seconds left allowed the Wolverines to take a 46-44 lead into the fourth quarter. Springdale then picked up a bucket by Isaiah Sealy to tie the game before Buccino's two free throws gave West the lead for good.

"We were slow at the start," Buccino said. "Then by the end of the third quarter, we finally picked things up and played great from there."

Jaxson Brust added a layup, then Tucker Anderson hit two free throws to extend West's lead to a 52-46 margin with 3:50 remaining. Springdale would get as close as 54-51 after another Tate three-point play with 2:04 left, a bucket by Cade Packnett and two more free throws by Anderson sealed with the Wolverines' win.

Buccino finished with 17 points to lead West, while Anderson added 11. Sealy and Tate each had 16 points for Springdale, followed by Anthony Thomas with 15 on five 3-pointers.

The loss, coupled with Bentonville's win at Fort Smith Southside, causes the Bulldogs to fall to the conference's No. 4 seed, and Springdale will play Conway in a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.