$2 million OK’d for park work in Springdale; City Council to consider $176,000 upgrade at recreation center

SPRINGDALE -- Visitors to an amphitheater in the reimagined Luther George Park will sit under a 154-foot-long steel sculpture piece, the City Council agreed Tuesday.

Council members voted to spend $2 million on the fabrication and shipping of the cover.

Today, the council will consider a $176,000 upgrade at the city's recreation center. This would be the fourth center project, with one more planned, since its $4 million purchase in late 2018.

The Jones Center will get its own renewal. It's not a city park, but a privately held community center in Springdale's downtown district.

Mike Lawson, a City Council member, said the projects will benefit Springdale.

Amphitheater

The sculptural piece will serve as the amphitheater's cover at the downtown park, said Sam Hollis, president and owner of Milestone Construction in Springdale. The council selected Milestone to build the park.

Luther George Park sits one block south of East Emma Avenue and is considered a key component to the downtown area's revitalization.

The heavy steel structure will run 154 feet end to end and reach 30 feet tall, Hollis explained. The steel will have a rustic look that will age over time. The piece will twist around a radius, similar to a rainbow, he said.

Hollis on Feb. 8 asked the council to release the money to start the amphitheater project. Fabrication, shipping and construction of the piece could take 18 months, he said.

He expects to break ground on the park later this year and would like the placing of the structure to jibe with completion of the park.

Wes Michaels of Spackman, Mossop, Michaels Landscape Architects of New Orleans included the amphitheater's shell in the park's renovation design plans.

The work's 23 pieces will be made by a company called CGZ in the Netherlands, Hollis said. Each piece will weigh 3 to 4 tons. The pieces will be shipped to an American port and carried by truck -- one or two pieces in each load -- to Springdale.

Hollis laughed when asked if his staff determined how to erect the structure. He said his crews will use several cranes as they bolt the pieces in place.

The logistics for the sculpture "are outside my understanding," said Lawson, who represents Ward 4, which includes the downtown area around the park. He is also chairman of the council's Parks and Recreation Committee.

"I hope people really appreciate what goes into this," he said. "There's been a lot of money and effort put into this. Downtown deserves it."

Michaels said the shape of the hood was inspired by the beauty he found in Northwest Arkansas.

"For all the beautiful hills and mountains you have in Northwest Arkansas, that part of Springdale is pretty flat," he said at the unveiling of the park's design in February 2021.

The sloping design of the amphitheater is meant to bring the mountains to the park, he said.

Spring Creek runs through Luther George and is another focus of the park, he said.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of Downtown Springdale, said the park construction will cost about $10 million. Dabbs said in a text message Thursday the fundraising campaign for the park project is going great. Officials prefer to wait for more responses from potential donors to make any announcements, she said.

The $2 million will pay for materials, fabricating and transporting the sculpture to Springdale, Hollis said. The city received $2 million for the park project from its Public Facilities Board.

Recreation center

The City Council during its Finance Committee meeting Monday will consider $176,000 to install a sport court and a rubber floor for the weights area and complete a classroom space at the Springdale Recreation Center.

Chad Wolf, director of the Springdale Parks and Recreation Department, said the renovation would help enhance the daily experience at the center and lay groundwork for a focus on community health.

The sport court will include two basketball goals and be painted with lines for pickle ball, volleyball and basketball.

Work continues to build an elevator at the center to ensure it complies with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, Wolf said. The council in September awarded a $366,017 contract to Milestone to install an elevator near the center's concession stand. The project also will reconfigure the center's front entrance.

Wolf said he and his staff often go to the ground floor to meet with people unable to climb the center's stairs. He noted a wheelchair basketball league plays each Wednesday night at the center.

The classroom -- located upstairs near a Parks Department office -- will provide space for meetings and low-impact exercise, he said.

The money for both projects at the recreation center will come from the undesignated funds in the city's budget, Wolf said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse on Tuesday told the council the money the city would gain from sales of two city properties in the former Bethel Heights area could pay for this latest phase of renovations on the sport court and weights area.

The city in late 2018 purchased the 120,000-square-foot, privately owned recreation center for $4 million. Money came from the 2018 bond fund for parks. The city has spent a little over $2 million on renovations, Wolf estimated.

He said future renovations might include classrooms downstairs for aerobics, student math and science projects, mother-and-baby classes and more classes focused on community health.

Wolf said those renovations will mark the final phase in the city's multiyear plan totaling about $5 million.

"We knew the rec center was going to be an asset," Lawson said. "But it's evolved into something nobody else in the area has. It's used night and day. We can't add to it fast enough."

Jones Center

The Jones Center on the eastern end of the city's downtown area continues to plan its own renewal -- one which will include an outdoor park setting open to all as an extension of downtown.

Kelly Kemp-McLintock, chief advancement officer for the Jones Center and Jones Trust, said Thursday the members of the trust's board of directors are looking to tie its 54 acres at the east end of Emma to the Razorback Greenway and downtown district. They hope to complement the revitalized area and grow to be one of the top five amenities in Northwest Arkansas, she said.

A major facet of the revitalization of the Jones Center will be programming that focuses on community needs throughout the region, Kemp-McLintock said.

The trust board hired England-Thims and Miller, a development advisory firm in Florida, to study the programming needs of the regional community and develop ideas on how the center would meet the needs if the trust completes all phases of the renovation.

Kemp-McLintock said the trust board will meet March 9 with the company's consultants for the first reports of the survey. Civitas, the Denver landscape architecture firm leading the redesign, representatives of other design firms involved and city officials also will make presentations at the meeting, she said.

The next phase of the renovation will have Milestone determining costs for construction, Kemp-McLintock said.

She said a complete renovation of the Jones Center's lower floor will include the aquatic area, ice rink, gym and locker rooms.

A 2020 Design Excellence Grant from the Walton Family Foundation paid for the design. Conceptual plans were unveiled in July.

The Jones Trust supports and manages the legacy left by the late Bernice Jones, widow of Harvey Jones, the founder of Jones Truck Lines. The company's truck terminal, mechanical shop and offices were turned into a community center and a home for nonprofit agencies.

The 54 acres of the Jones campus has three buildings: the Jones Center, the Center for Nonprofits at the JTL Shops and the Harvey Jones Education Building. The trust also operates the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's in Rogers.