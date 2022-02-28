Arkansas Arts Council’s grants, awards and Living Treasure honors support creative economy





Hot Springs artist Kara M. Gunter creates in a variety of media, including fabric, glass, ceramics and installation. Earlier this month she bought a wet belt sander, which will make working with glass easier, she says.

Gunter, who moved to Hot Springs from South Carolina in 2018 and is the program and studio manager at Emergent Arts, used some of a $4,000 Individual Artist Fellowship she received late last year from the Arkansas Arts Council to buy the sander.

She was among nine Arkansas creatives — Kaveh Bassiri, Rontaye Butler, Hiba Tahir, Kensuke Yamada, Lisa Marie Evans, Karstin Johnson, Aaron Calvert and Thomas Deeter — to receive the fellowships.

Yamada, a sculptor who teaches ceramics at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, is using his fellowship money to help produce bigger works.

"I applied it to my materials and for the cost of crates for shipping," says Yamada, a native of Kamakura, Japan. "I'm working on larger sculptures and I needed materials for that."

In Fayetteville, the nonprofit NWA Community Creative Center provides art classes, workshops and camps for children and adults of all skill levels. The center uses money from a general operating fund grant from the arts council to help pay for administrative costs.

The arts council, says Barbara Putman, former executive director of the center and current board member, "is very advantageous, especially for small [arts] organizations."

When the creative center started more than a decade ago after branching off from the Walton Arts Center's visual arts programming, "the arts council offered them three years of support and training

to help them get on their feet," Putman says. "It was a really wonderful thing for the organization."

■ ■ ■

Notice a pattern? For years, grants, support and resources from the Arkansas Arts Council have helped individual artists and nonprofits to continue their work, but that's just a small sample of what the council does for the arts in the Natural State.

"The Arkansas Arts Council is focused on advancing the arts for the benefit of the state," says Stacy Hurst, secretary and state preservation officer of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, in an email. "For example, through the agency's grant programs, organizations both large and small have found the funding to continue their work of encouraging and teaching arts to their local communities. Creative individuals also have access to free resources like workshops to help grow their talents and resources to improve their business acumen, which helps them flourish in their careers."

The arts council has been around since 1966, when according to its website it was formed to allow Arkansas to receive funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. In 1971, Act 359 gave independent agency status to the council, with an executive director and a 17-member council appointed by the governor. Four years later the council became an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, which is now the Division of Arkansas Heritage.

Funding for the council and its programs is provided by the state and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The council maintains a registry with about 900 Arkansas artists, and growing. There are free workshops, including the GetSmART! Learning series with courses like The Business of Plays, The Art of Live Music and Developing a Business Plan. On May 10, NPR's chief diversity officer Keith Woods will lead a workshop titled "On Race, Diversity and Inclusivity."

Since 2002, the council has given out the annual Arkansas Living Treasure Award, recognizing an Arkansan "who excels in the creation of a traditional folk arts or craft and who actively preserves and advances his or her craft through community outreach or educating others," according to the website (the award wasn't presented in 2021 because of the pandemic).

The annual Governor's Arts Awards have been issued since 1991 and recognize not just creators but patrons, educators organizations and businesses for their contributions to the arts community.

Small Works on Paper, an annual juried exhibit presented by the council, makes stops at galleries across the state throughout the year and highlights the work of Artist Registry members.

Poetry Out Loud is a poetry competition for high school students brought to Arkansas schools by the council, the NEA and the Poetry Foundation.

The council, Gunter says, "is so valuable to the arts community and absolutely necessary. It's where I go when I'm looking for [opportunities] for artists. It's where I go when I'm looking for support or education. It's necessary for any working artist, and any artist who wants to widen their scope and become more professional."

"I'm very thankful for the organization," Yamada says. "Receiving the grant, it makes you feel like you're accepted as an artist in Arkansas."

■ ■ ■

Patrick Ralston of North Little Rock became director of the council in 2017 and is an artist himself.

"I grew up in a household where art was appreciated and valued and encouraged," he says. "I found my love for film photography as a teenager and have been a photographer and printmaker ever since."

The council's job, he says, "is to bring and support access to the arts for all Arkansans. We try to work with local arts organizations to create opportunities for Arkansans to enjoy the arts, to learn artistic skills and to bring creativity into their lives."

Ralston also touts the role the arts play in the state's economy, and says the council helps build the economic infrastructure through its work with arts groups and creatives.

"State agencies like the arts council are economic development tools. We are trying to build this creative economy. We do that through our work with nonprofit local arts organizations, but we also do it by providing services, grants and fellowships to artists."

It's not only visual artists that fall under the council's purview. Performing artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, quilt makers, tattoo artists and others are also targeted. And not everyone has to be a full-time artist to take part in council programs or resources.

"All of these are people plying their trade, plying their craft," Ralston says. "We try to hit all of these disciplines, especially in our annual individual artist fellowships. We want to encourage innovation in a range of disciplines."

■ ■ ■

Scarlet Sims is the council's artist services manager. Long before she took that job, though, she won an arts council grant for a creative nonfiction writing project.

"It was 2010 and man, I was so excited," she says. "Getting that kind of recognition, even more than the money, it really helps move you forward in your career. It's such a confidence boost. The door gets a little bit easier to open."

Opening doors to underserved communities was the impetus behind listening sessions last year with nonprofit groups, artists, businesses, entrepreneurs and others.

The result of those listening sessions was an increase in the number of GetSmART! workshops.

"We would usually do about one a month from the fall through the winter, now we are doing about 20 workshops and more are coming between now and early June," Sims says.

Speaking of increases, the number of individual fellowship awards jumps from nine to 18 this year, with each recipient receiving $5,000 thanks, to the private, Little Rock-based Windgate Foundation, which provides grants to help further work in "contemporary craft and strengthen visual arts education in the United States," according to its website. Applications will be accepted through April 16.

■ ■ ■

Of course, the pandemic threw a kink in programming over the past couple of years, but Sims says the council "has come back stronger. We've pivoted quite well," adding that the Living Treasure award will be given this year and the recipient should be announced by the end of April or perhaps May.

Putman, the NWA Community Creative Center board member, says the pandemic highlighted the importance of the arts.

"I think we learned that these past two years. People needed the arts, and they still need the arts in their lives. We have to make sure we keep committed to supporting that."

Talking about the council's future, Sims would like to see an artist's residency program as well as more grant applicants.

"Everything was sort of put on hold because of covid, but I'm hopeful to see more partnerships like a residency or more of a social engagement program. I'd also like to see a bigger influx in applications for our grants for arts in education or the grants we have for veterans. I'd like to see everybody apply for grants and an increase in the number of people who engage with the arts council."

Ralston says one of the council's goals is to expand its service and programs: "We are charged by the National Endowment of the Arts to always work to expand access to audiences. We always try to focus on underserved audiences and underserved artists and we are working to expand our services to the people in Arkansas that have not historically had access to these services. We want these services to look like Arkansas, and they need to be inclusive and equitable and [universal]."

For more information, visit arkansasarts.org.



