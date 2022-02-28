Arkansas Board of Corrections OKs allowing some inmates to serve time at Community Correction facilities

Some low-risk inmates serving their sentence at an Arkansas Division of Correction facility will be eligible to be transferred to a Division of Community Correction center thanks to a new measure addressing overcrowding in the state's prisons and county jails.

The Board of Corrections gave final approval Thursday allowing the Division of Correction to transfer eligible inmates to Community Correction Center facilities as part of Act 55 of 2021.

Cindy Murphy, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said the act has been submitted to the secretary of state's office and its effective date will be March 7.

The act requires the Board of Corrections to put into effect a rule governing the procedures for administratively transferring an eligible offender from the Division of Correction to the Division of Community Correction.

Community Correction centers are minimum or medium security, alcohol and drug treatment facilities operated by the Division of Community Correction.

Before Act 55, the Division of Correction was only allowed to administratively transfer an offender if the sentencing order indicated a transfer was allowed. With the passage of the act, the division is allowed to administratively transfer an offender unless the sentencing order indicates a transfer is not authorized.

"Someone might be sentenced to three years in the ADC for theft, and say that person is eligible for an ACC facility. Then we can make that transfer," said Benny Magness, chairman for the Board of Corrections. "It will help fill our beds at the ACC right now."

An inmate cannot have committed a violent or sexual offense, and the sentence must be within the statutory parameters for sentencing to a Community Correction center facility.

According to documents, as of Oct. 5, 2021, there were 930 offenders who were eligible for placement in an Arkansas Community Correction bed had the process existed at the time of sentencing.

Lindsay Wallace, chief of staff for Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves, said an immediate impact is expected when the rule goes into effect.

"Anytime anyone is sentenced going forward we will check to see if they fit into those parameters," Wallace said.

Wallace said background checks are being done on around 300 prisoners who might be eligible for a move.

This is one in a series of moves made by the Department of Corrections and the state to address an overcrowding problem within the state's prison facilities.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced earlier this month he wants to use surplus general revenue to expand the North Central Unit in Calico Rock by about 498 beds.

The governor said he also has challenged Graves to work on reducing the number of state inmates held in county jails awaiting space in prison.

"We have tried to manage it more at the 1,400 level ... is what I would like to see -- but we see it now at 2,251," Hutchinson said Feb. 10. The number was up to 2,345 in January, he said.

"This number is too high, and it does not give our local court system enough flexibility to arrest people on misdemeanor offenses and have adequate space in the county jail for other purposes, so we need to get that [jail] backup down," Hutchinson said.

The same day the Board of Corrections approved the expansion of the North Central Unit, a group of Arkansas sheriffs told legislators that crowding in county jails because of state prisoners had reached a crisis point, with violence and gangs becoming commonplace in their facilities.

Hutchinson's announcement of prison expansion was met with criticism Feb. 14 from protesters who interrupted his State of the State address with chants of "No more cages" before being escorted out.