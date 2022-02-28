Arkansas climbs to No. 14 in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was rewarded Monday for another impressive 2-0 week in Southeastern Conference play.

The Razorbacks, who have won 13 of their last 14 games dating back to Jan. 12, jumped four spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the poll since Nov. 22.

Monday marks the first time the Razorbacks are ranked inside the top 15 in February since the 1997-98 season.

Arkansas, which has won four consecutive games, notched an 82-74 victory at Florida and a 75-73 home win over then-No. 6 Kentucky last Saturday. The win over the Gators was the Razorbacks’ first in Gainesville, Fla., since 1995.

They defeated the Wildcats in Fayetteville for the first time since 2014.

JD Notae scored 22 points, Davonte Davis had 19 and Jaylin Williams recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double at Florida. Notae finished with 30 points and 8 assists in the win over Kentucky, and Williams, who was sick at halftime, had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Arkansas (23-6, 12-4 SEC) closes its home schedule against LSU on Wednesday. The Razorbacks, who won in Baton Rouge, La., on Jan. 15, are 16-1 this season in Bud Walton Arena.

The Tigers will enter the meeting 20-9 overall and 8-8 in SEC games.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are Auburn (5), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (13) and Alabama (25).

Arkansas’ ranking in AP poll in 2021-22

Preseason — 16

Nov. 15 — 16

Nov. 22 — 13

Nov. 29 — 10

Dec. 6 — 12

Dec. 13 — 24

Dec. 20 — NR, 9 voting points

Dec. 27 — NR, 0 voting points

Jan. 3 — NR, 0 voting points

Jan. 10 — NR, 0 voting points

Jan. 17 — NR, 0 voting points

Jan. 24 — NR, 0 voting points

Jan. 31 — NR, 7 voting points

Feb. 7 — NR, 74 voting points

Feb. 14 — 23

Feb. 21 — 18

Feb. 28 — 14