Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall for 3rd day; more on ventilators, in ICU

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals continued falling on Monday, although more of the patients were on ventilators and in intensive care compared to the day earlier.

The state's count of cases rose by 558, an increase that was larger by 63 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 13 than the one the previous Monday.

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 27, to 10,524.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number hospitalized with the virus fell by 10, to 455.

After falling for the previous 13 days, however, the number on ventilators rose by 15, to 75.

The number in intensive care rose by 21, to 148, after falling the previous two days.

Both numbers were still down by more than two-thirds from the levels they reached in January during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, noted that the total number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose slightly on Friday, which she said could have stemmed from an increase in admissions after ice-coated roads earlier in the week caused people to put off seeking care.

The condition of some of those patients may have declined to the point where they are needing more intensive levels of care, she said.

"People get in the hospital, and then they don’t go on the ventilator right away," Dillaha said.

"It takes some days to worsen to the point where they need a ventilator, so it's a little bit of a lagging indicator."

Already at its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 2, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 669.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 730, to 5,339, the first time it had been below 6,000 since Dec. 1.