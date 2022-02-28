Belarus votes on referendum

KYIV, Ukraine -- Belarusians cast ballots Sunday in a constitutional referendum that the country's authoritarian leader called to lengthen his 27-year old role as leader as he offers the country's territory to his ally Russia to invade Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was confident that Belarusians will support a set of constitutional amendments that would allow him to stay in power until 2035.

The revised main law also sheds Belarus' neutral status, opening the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, which deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began Thursday.





Some of those forces quickly closed in on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, located less than 50 miles south of the border.

In a video message Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuked Belarusians for allowing their country to be used as a staging ground for the Russian invasion, adding that Ukrainian cities are facing an attack on a scale unseen since World War II when Belarus and Ukraine faced a Nazi invasion as parts of the Soviet Union.

"But you aren't on the same side with us in the war that is going on now," Zelenskyy said. "The Russian military is launching missiles at Ukraine from your territory. From your territory they are killing our children, they are destroying our homes and trying to blow up everything that has been built for decades."

The Ukrainian leader questioned how Belarusians will be able "to look into the eyes of your children, into the eyes of each other."

"We are your neighbors. Be Belarus, not Russia!" he said.

The Belarusian leader denigrated the Ukrainian president as an American puppet and charged that the Russian attack resulted from Zelenskyy's failure to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for Ukraine to renounce its bid to join NATO.

The West responded to Belarus hosting Russian troops for the invasion by enforcing new sanctions on it along with Russia.

Lukashenko ominously warned Sunday that more sanctions from the West are "pushing the world to the brink of World War III."





The constitutional amendments bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during Lukashenko's tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a "newly elected president" assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.

"This pseudo referendum is being held under the Russian gun barrels and under effective control of the Russian military which has come to stay in Belarus for a long time," Belarus' first post-Soviet leader, Stanislav Shushkevich, told reporters.

"The absurdity that is going on now directly contradicts the existing main law that envisages Belarus' neutral status."

Shushkevich warned that "Lukashenko is depriving Belarus of its future and turning the country into a staging ground for Putin's mad games," adding that "the Belarusian leader has no choice, he also is a pariah."

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.