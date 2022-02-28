Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 14

Cadence Academy Preschool

3978 S. Concord St., Suite 300, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Candlewood Suites

4601 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted.

Chicken Depot

1270 U.S. 412 West, Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No soap at the back handwashing sink (which is down for repairs). Soap available at an alternative sink. Supply sink with soap when sink is repaired. Water line froze and burst. Water is currently turned off at the back handwashing sink. Holes in drywall from what appear to be the cart wheels. Ice buildup around the walk-in freezer door. Ice is getting between the frame, freezer wall and perhaps the building wall. Threshold has been removed from the bottom of the freezer door exposing bare concrete.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse

3468 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food and apples stored on floor in storage area.

Seventh Day Adventist Church

301 N. 33rd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a certified food protection manager.

Tacos El Cholo

151 W. Rose St., Avoca

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Feb. 15

Angus Jack Burgers and Fries

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Open package of raw chicken thawing next to raw onions. Zero ppm concentration of quat in three-compartment sink. Sliced tomatoes at 58 degrees, pico de gallo at 57 degrees. Precooked chicken at 58 degrees on counter. Raw chicken at 36 degrees on counter. Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer buckets with 0 ppm concentration of quat sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Chili's

420 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer bucket along main line being stored directly on floor. Posted permit expired.

Dollar Tree

475 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of back store room and walk-in freezer.

Golden Corral

2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Several items still in walk-in cooler after seven-day period.

Noncritical violations: Box of shrimp kept on floor of walk-in freezer. Receptacles not covered in stalls of restrooms.

Kum & Go

978 Pleasant Grove Road, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

McDonald's

1702 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pans of lettuce and cheese using time as a control on the make line exceed the use by time marked on the product. Container of fry cleaner stored on top of the refrigerator next to the fryer where employee was placing items used in the fryer as well as bags of food to be cooked. Packet of powder sanitizer stored on top of a bag in a box sweetener. Product left residual chemical on the exterior of the box. Container of powder cleaner stored on top of another bag in a box. Sanitizer at the three-compartment sink is dispensing over 400 ppm. Sanitizer can be diluted as needed if test strips are available to check concentration.

Noncritical violations: Thermometer in drive-thru Frappe machine is broken. Shelves in the under the counter milk cooler are rusty. Replace or repair as needed. Repeat violation. No test strips on location to check the sanitizer concentration at the three-compartment sink. Manager on duty was not aware of test strips for this sanitizer. Cabinet under the ice cream machine is visibly dirty. Syrups have leaked. Surfaces on both sides and behind of the ice cream machine have product spattered on them. Insulation panel under the customer soda drain is falling down. Repeat violation.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Room

1900 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Rick's Bakery, Inc.

4600 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Food employees wearing jewelry and wrist watches. Posted permit expired.

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee used bare hands to plate and assemble a burger.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Vargas Fruteria

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 14, Rogers

Critical violations: Black plastic dish draining pan placed over hand sink in rear preparation area. No paper towels for hand drying at front hand sink. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a certified food protection manager. Multiple cans of whipped cream stored in ice maker.

Feb. 16

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Utensils in handwashing sink. Roast at 112 degrees on steam table. Hot food shall be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Cook's Natural Market

726 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap available at butcher corner handsink. Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available.

First United Methodist

307 W. Elm St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Harp's Food Deli-Bakery

916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: No hand drying towels at handwashing sink on bakery side or in kitchen handwashing sink. Raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat foods. Sauce bottles under sushi prep area not labeled.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manage. Open box of cookie dough being kept on the floor of walk-in freezer.

Harp's Food Store

916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Smoked salmon in meat department expired Jan. 4, 2022. Bottle of Mean Green and wiping towel being kept on shelf with eggs in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Jiffy Kwick

219 S. Arkansas Ave., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Matrix Racquet Club

1219 Mills Lane, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired September 2021.

Modern Day Nutrition

155 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee has hair pulled back into a ponytail, but it is long enough the hair falls over employee's shoulder while working with open food. Permit posted but expired. Post current permit.

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Bags of rice stored on floor in pantry.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Siloam Springs High School

700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Street Ninja

1344 S.E. Benton St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-drink teas.

Noncritical violations: None

The Grill

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw chicken shawarma was at 110 degrees on the outside. Employees were allowing the outside to cook and turning off the cooking element during slow times. Chicken shawarma at 110 degrees on grill. No probe thermometer available to check temperature of chicken shawarma as it is cooking.

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips were not located during inspection.

Walmart Market Deli-Bakery

240 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips at three-compartment sink in produce and bakery area.

Feb. 17

A Chau Oriental Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 12, Rogers

Critical violations: Permit expired 3/31/20.

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food protection manager available at time of inspection. Raw wood shelves being used near handsink to store items for herb packaging. Dust accumulation on fans in walk-in cooler that contains produce.

Chuck E Cheese's

2006 Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Community Butcher

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Zero ppm chlorine in wipe bucket. Employee mixed soap in with bleach.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Ceiling tile bulging and yellow from water damage in meat-processing area.

Desi Bazaar

2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: Cut melon in cooler did not have a date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Olive Garden

1716 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Shredded cheese in ice-cooled food well being kept at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Oriental Food Market

399 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ground root powder is from a customer to sell in the store.

Red Barn Donuts

447 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available.

Subway

1160 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Knife in handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Tacos N Beer Spot

1150 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Wet wiping cloth on food-contact surface.

White Oak Station

1140 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Puddle of liquid and residue on floor of walk-in. Ceiling tile missing in kitchen area.

Feb. 18

Monte Ne Inn Chicken

13843 Arkansas 94 East, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk and butter in walk-in cooler being kept at 45 degrees and should be 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 14 -- Airship Coffee Bar, 1000 S.E. Fifth St., Suite A, Bentonville; Airship Coffee Push Cart, 1000 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville; Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2044 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Feb. 15 -- Pho Thanh Restaurant, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Feb. 16 -- Kindergrove Preschool, 696 S. 28th St., Rogers; Kum & Go, 816 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell; My Other Mother Child Care Center, 218 N. 14th St., Rogers; Siloam Springs Schools Storage, 1920 S. College St., Siloam Springs; The Hometown Hangout, 1219 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; Village Market, 17047 Marshall St., Garfield; Walmart Market Food Store, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Feb. 17 -- Ivan's Old Time Meat Shop, 2101 N. Second St., Rogers; Samaritan Community Center, 1211 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Feb. 18 -- Bonefish Grill, 3201 Market St., Suite 100, Rogers; Cacahuzintle Un Pedacito De Mex, 1103 Lockheed St., Apt. A, Bentonville; Casey's General Store, 3209 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville; Comfort Inn, 3001 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville; Mary Mae Jones Elementary, 500 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Ozark Prime Chophouse, 3300 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; The Vendor Club, 3001 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville