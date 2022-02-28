Benton County to hear more requests for American Rescue Plan money





BENTONVILLE -- Benton County officials tonight will hear from more entities seeking a slice of the county's American Rescue Plan money.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the bill in March. The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide.

Benton County will receive $54 million total -- $27 million last year and $27 million this year -- from the American Rescue Plan.

The county received more than 60 applications for rescue plan money. Some groups have since dropped their requests, county Comptroller Brenda Peacock said. Organizations were asked to apply if they could demonstrate their activities support the public health response or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic and the money would respond to that harm.

The county has heard from 38 applicants so far. The last presentation is Thursday, according to a county news release.

Six applicants will give 15-minute presentations beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight on the third floor of the County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave. The meeting will follow the Quorum Court meeting that was rescheduled from last Thursday night because of inclement weather.

Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore said the presentations have been well prepared for the most part.

"They are all deserving, but there is never enough for everyone to get all that they want," he said. "It will be very difficult deciding which organizations will receive full, partial or no funding."

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said the meetings have been organized, adding it's been rewarding to hear of all the good work being done in the communities to help others.

"In looking at the county needs and dollars, it will be a very tough decision to decide how to spend remaining dollars," she said. "I do feel like our process has been fair and will help us in getting to the right answers. I appreciate the administration's preparation and organization and the willingness of each group to share."

Peacock said the county spent about $2.9 million in 2021 in rescue plan money, mostly on premium pay for county employees. The county has appropriated money for a $1.6 million upgrade to its emergency communication system in 2022 and will pay the $1.1 million 2022 medical services contract at the jail from the American Rescue Plan money. The total spent or encumbered by Benton County is about $7.3 million, Peacock said.

The Quorum Court Finance Committee will meet to discuss the proposals and decide how to allocate the money after the final proposal Thursday. No date for that discussion has been set.

Washington County's justices of the peace have obligated or set aside nearly $30 million of the county's expected $46 million in federal covid relief money, records show.

Information from Washington County shows the Quorum Court appropriated about $6.3 million from the American Rescue Plan fund's 2021 budget, with about $5.3 million being for premium pay and bonuses for county employees.

The county returned about $292,000 of that money to the fund in January after it was not spent in 2021. The money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan budget also included $250,000 for design work on a proposed expansion of the jail and $250,000 for design work on a possible expansion of the Juvenile Justice Center.

Another $250,000 was appropriated for new electronic poll books for the Washington County Election Commission. The justices of the peace also approved about $265,000 for remodeling and new furniture for the County Assessor's Office.

Washington County justices of the peace have also appropriated about $12.9 million from the American Rescue Plan fund's 2022 budget so far. That total includes about $5.4 million to buy self-contained breathing apparatus and equipment for rural fire association, $2.9 million to support the Upskill NWA jobs program, about $1.5 million for new ambulances and equipment for Central Emergency Medical Services, $315,000 to continue a contract with Returning Home to help men with parole violations avoid reincarceration, and about $4.9 million in premium pay for county employees.

The American Rescue Plan

The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide a substantial infusion of resources to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery. The U.S. Department of Treasury is launching the relief to:

• Support urgent covid-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control.

• Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs.

• Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses.

• Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the impact of the pandemic.

Source: U.S. Department of Treasury



