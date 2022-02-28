Benton police detectives investigate death of 3-year-old boy

The Benton Police Department on Sunday continued to investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy, according to officials.

Officers responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments about 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a call about an unresponsive juvenile, a news release said.

After their arrival, the 3-year-old remained unresponsive and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The Benton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is overseeing the death investigation, the release said.

Spokeswoman Krista Petty said there was no new information to release Sunday as detectives were still gathering information about the death.

"It is an active death investigation," Petty responded via text when asked if it was being investigated as a homicide. "They [detectives] have to pursue all angles."