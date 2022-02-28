Circus Royalty: Wallendas bring high-wire magic back to Silver Dollar City

It was a decade ago that Nik Wallenda broke daredevil records by dangling using only his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet over the Silver Dollar City amphitheater -- with 4,000 people watching anxiously from below.

This summer, he'll be back at the Branson, Mo., theme park with his family to debut the all new Nik Wallenda's Zirkus June 11 through July 24.

The "Zirkus" -- "circus" in Wallenda's native German -- has no animal performers. It will include acrobats, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, juggling and the family's specialty, high-wire walking. The theme, he says, is "the impossible is possible."

Wallenda himself has broken 11 Guinness World Records and is known for his walks over Niagara Falls, over an active volcano and above the Grand Canyon.

Nik Wallenda's Zirkus is part of the National Kids Fest at Silver Dollar City. The addition of the act was announced at a press conference at the theme park today.

The Wallendas are best known for their work on the high wire. (Courtesy Photo)



More News

FYI

Silver Dollar City

Read more about events at Silver Dollar City at silverdollarcity.com.