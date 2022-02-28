Conference cheers for Putin as congresswoman keynotes

Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene headlined a white nationalist conference in Florida where attendees cheered Russia's invasion of Ukraine and chanted the name of President Vladimir Putin shortly before she was introduced.

The Rome lawmaker was the surprise guest at the America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, a group organized by Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by federal prosecutors.

The appearance on Friday triggered new calls for the GOP to rebuke Greene.

Fuentes, who advocates for preserving the nation's "white demographic core," introduced Greene by praising "young white men" and encouraged a round of applause for Russia.

Some Republicans are echoing former President Donald Trump's praise of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly complimented Putin and said the Russian military attack against a U.S. ally was "genius" and "very savvy."

Though state Republicans recently redrew her district to include a left-leaning swathe of Cobb County, Greene is still heavily favored to win another term.

Liz Cheney, a GOP lawmaker, called the gathering that Greene headlined a "white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event."

When The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to Greene's office, she didn't comment. However, she said Saturday she did not know Fuentes and doesn't know what his views are. In a clip from CBS News, she also noted that Putin should not have invaded Ukraine and that she's against the war.