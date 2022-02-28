Congress to decry college threats

WASHINGTON -- Congressional lawmakers are backing a bipartisan resolution condemning a spate of bomb threats against historically Black colleges and universities, an effort that comes as federal authorities push forward with a wide-ranging investigation into the threats.

U.S. Reps. French Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, and Alma Adams, a North Carolina Democrat, are co-chairs of the congressional bipartisan HBCU caucus. The resolution was introduced earlier this month and Hill is an original co-sponsor of the resolution.

"It may be symbolic, but I believe symbols are important," said Jerome Green, president of Shorter College in North Little Rock, which was the subject of a bomb threat earlier this year.

Greene said that people are outraged that such a threat would be made in the 21st century, adding that he's gratified elected officials are recognizing that institutions should be safe places.

The bomb threats at schools across the U.S. have caught the attention of the FBI, which announced earlier this month that FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are leading an investigation into the threats.

In a statement Wednesday, the agency said it's looking into "ongoing nationwide bomb threats" against HBCUs and houses of worship, along with other "faith-based and academic institutions."

Fifty seven institutions across the U.S. have been targeted from Jan. 4 to Feb. 16, the FBI reported.

The agency said they are "investigating these cases as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

"This investigation is of the highest priority for the Bureau and involves 31 FBI field offices that are actively working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners," the FBI said in the statement.

The statement did not identify which specific threats the agency is investigating, but said no explosive devices tied to the threats have been located.

Green said representatives of HBCUs took part in a conference call on Wednesday with the FBI. The agency gave them an update on the investigation and provided them with information about resources for training, he said.

The FBI has responded appropriately, Green said. He said the FBI reported that investigators believe they have identified the people suspected of being involved in the bomb threats.

NBC, citing an unknown law enforcement official, reported the FBI has identified six juveniles as persons of interest in threats against HBCUs.

Days into the new year, at least eight HBCUs received bomb threats, including Howard University in Washington, D.C., Spelman College in Georgia and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to the resolution.

"[We] condemn violence, and the threat of violence, against HBCUs," Hill said.

Hill added that he hopes that the resolution will come to the House floor so that his colleagues can join in the "condemnation of this kind of outrageous and dangerous behavior."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is a supporter of the resolution, along with House Majority Whip James Clyburn and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty.

HBCUs were the subject of another round of bomb threats on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, the resolution says.

Bomb threats have targeted HBCUs in Central Arkansas, including Philander Smith College in Little Rock and Shorter College in North Little Rock, according to the resolution.

A caller claiming to be a neo-Nazi reported that he set explosive charges at Philander Smith College and another college nearby, which authorities believed to be Arkansas Baptist College, as well as a bomb in a vehicle at Shorter College, according to police.

On Feb. 1, Philander Smith College said on social media that the campus would temporarily move to remote instruction and advised residential students to stay in their rooms.

Hours later, the college said on social media that operations would resume in person later that same day and that authorities had issued an "all-clear."

"HBCUs shouldn't have to face the violence and terror my generation experienced during segregation," said Adams, the lawmaker from North Carolina, in a statement. "Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses – or anywhere else."

Adams also addressed the perpetrators.

"Just as I have prayed for our HBCUs, I am praying for you. I am praying that you learn from the pain you've caused," she said the statement. "I am praying that the hate that inspired these acts leaves your heart forever."

Information for this story was contributed by Brianna Kwasnik and I.C. Murrell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazetted.