Covid deaths increase by 32 in state count

While covid-19 active cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in the state, the number of deaths attributed to the disease is continuing to rise with 32 more reported Sunday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 6,069 active cases reported in the state Sunday, 322 less than Saturday and 5,237 less than last Sunday. The daily number of active covid-19 cases peaked five weeks ago on Jan. 22 at 102,000.

The latest daily case rolling seven-day average was 671 as of Sunday -- the lowest total since Dec 2 when the figure stood at 656.

Since March 2020, the state has recorded 819,426 cases overall. There were 495 new cases added Sunday, down 315 from Saturday and down 308 from last Sunday.

More than 200 people died within the past week from covid-19 with 32 new deaths added Sunday. Only one death was reported the previous Sunday.

The rolling seven-day death toll was 29.29 as of Sunday. The state has recorded 10,497 deaths overall.

The Health Department reported that hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and the use of ventilators are continuing to decline in the state.

On Sunday, 465 people were admitted to the hospital for covid-19 treatment in Arkansas. The number is 43 less than what was reported Saturday and 282 less than a week ago.

The number of patients in intensive care unit beds totaled 127 Sunday for a drop of 41 since Saturday and down 109 from last Sunday. The previous Sunday saw a decrease of only five patients.

There were 60 patients on ventilators around the state Sunday. It is a decrease of 19 since Saturday and 54 from last week. The previous Sunday saw a decrease of nine patients.

As of Sunday, 1,566,669 people in the state had received a vaccine. The number is up 311 since Saturday and 3,437 more than last Sunday.











Overall, the state had 542,380 people who have received booster shots as of Sunday. That's 224 more people than Saturday.

Craighead County led the state in cases with 108 on Sunday, Benton County followed with 38 and White County with 35. Pulaski county had the fourth highest at 33.

Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that residents of areas with "low" and "medium" covid-19 transmission no longer need to wear masks in public. The new guidance covers 32 of Arkansas' 75 counties and 40% of the state's population.





As of Friday, just three counties -- Baxter, St. Francis and Polk -- were considered to have low levels of covid-19.

Washington and Benton counties, two of the three most populous counties in Arkansas, were labeled as medium; while Pulaski, Sebastian, Faulkner, Saline, Craighead and Garland were still labeled high, meaning the CDC still recommends people in these counties wear masks.