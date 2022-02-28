Dictionary users spot weird way to cheat at Wordle





The homepage of Merriam-Webster.com has become an unintentional source of tips for Wordle, the popular five-letter word-guessing game recently acquired by The New York Times.

Beginning about 8 a.m. CST, the day's Wordle solution has been trending on the site's homepage as one of the site's most-searched terms. Other words composed of the letters in the solution have also accounted for a sizable chunk of the lists.

For example, the Feb. 18 solution — dodge — ranked among the site's top searches, which refresh every 30 seconds. Also most-searched were variants like "podge" (something pudgy), "wodge" (a bulky mass or chunk), "bodge" (an outdated English unit of measurement equal to about half a peck) and "hodge" (an English rustic or farm laborer). Those terms intermingled with more expected terms that frame the current state of the world, such as "fascism," "false flag" and "woke."

At 10 a.m. Feb. 19, the word "swill" — that day's solution — was the most-searched term on the site, followed by "shill" at No. 2.

Greg Barlow, president of Merriam-Webster, said he first noticed the phenomenon Feb. 18. "I'm not sure that they're looking to get a clue so much as people are curious about the word," Barlow said. "I don't know why you would cheat at Wordle. It would ruin the fun."

Nevertheless, by focusing on the results with five letters, visitors can get a pretty good sense of the solution, especially if they discount the words that are as uncommon as, say, "agora." Using the examples from Feb. 18, for instance, there would be zero chance the solution would be "bodge." "Dodge," on the other hand ...

Whereas a first-guess solution used to be the result of blind luck, divine inspiration or overly descriptive social media posts (such as when everyone felt the need to comment when the solution was "moist"), a one-word guess becomes exponentially easier — if you're willing to compromise your integrity, that is.

Barlow said his company has not noticed a surge in the site's traffic, which attracts 50 million users a month.



