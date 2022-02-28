Duplicity, you say?





Give thanks to factcheck.org, many news sites on the Internet, and our own newspaper archives. Because of them, the rest of us have learned another lesson when dealing with the Russians and Vladimir Putin. With this guy, maybe the standard operating phrase should be Don't Trust, Just Verify.

Nov. 12: Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Vlad the Impaler, said this about plans his country had for invading Ukraine: The very idea was "a hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions." And "Russia doesn't threaten anyone. The movement of troops on our territory shouldn't be a cause for anyone's concern."

Nov. 21: Mr. Peskov again: "This hysteria is being artificially whipped up. We are being accused of some kind of unusual military activity on our territory by those who have brought in their armed forces from across the ocean. That is, the United States of America. It's not really logical or polite."

Nov. 22: Mr. Peskov in Pravda, which is to say, to his own people: "Russia does not harbor any aggressive plans. It is completely wrong to say the opposite, and it is completely wrong to associate any movement of the Russian Armed Forces across the territory of our country with such plans. This is not true."

Jan. 11: At a press conference, the Russian deputy foreign minister in Geneva said: ""Essentially it is said that Russia wants to trade its, quote-unquote, threat against Ukraine for more flexibility on the part of U.S. and the West. This is not the case because we have no intention to invade Ukraine. And thus, there is nothing to trade with."

Jan. 17: The Associated Press reported that Russia's top diplomat became angry when rejecting allegations of a looming invasion, accusing the United States of "total disinformation."

Jan. 24: At a daily briefing in Moscow, the spokesman for President Putin said: "In general, we state and would like to draw your attention to the fact that the escalation of tension is carried out through information actions and concrete actions taken by the United States of America and NATO. Speaking about information actions, I mean the information hysteria that we are witnessing. It is generously framed by a huge amount of false information, just lies--I mean those very fakes."

Jan. 28: In a radio interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: "There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation. We don't want a war. But we won't let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored."

Feb. 12: Sergey Lavrov was on a phone call with this nation's secretary of state, and accused the United States of "engaging in a propaganda campaign against Russia." On the same day, Putin's top foreign policy aide brushed aside all the invasion warnings, saying the situation "has simply been brought to the point of absurdity."

Feb. 13: When American spooks started spreading the word that the invasion could happen any day, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said: "American politicians have lied, are lying and will continue to lie, creating pretext to attack civilians around the world."

Feb. 16: The papers say "Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that some troops deployed from military districts bordering Ukraine were being loaded onto trains and trucks and sent back to their garrison, marking Russia's latest step away from the threat of an invasion." NATO commanders said that sounded good and all, but they hadn't noticed any such thing.

Feb. 17: According to Bloomberg: "Russian officials said no invasion of Ukraine was underway and none was planned. But the Kremlin said in an official response to the Biden administration's proposed security assurances that the offers were unsatisfactory and Russia might have to resort to unspecified 'military-technical measures.'"

President of France Emmanuel Macron told the papers late last week that there was "duplicity" on Vladimir Putin's part when they talked on the phone several times before the invasion. "Yes, there was duplicity," he said. "Yes, there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace."

Do you think?

The rest of the world needs to keep this in mind when dealing with these folks again.

Breaking News: Friday morning, Russia put out word that it was "open to negotiations" and may agree to talks in regard to Ukraine.

Does anybody believe that?



