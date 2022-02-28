EU bars Russian flights, vows more Ukraine arms





BRUSSELS -- The European Union agreed Sunday to close its airspace to Russian airlines, spend hundreds of millions of euros to buy weapons for Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in its latest response to Russia's invasion, EU officials said.

Germany also announced earlier in the day that it would almost triple its defense budget this year amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In what he described as "a defining moment for European history," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc's 27 foreign ministers had greenlighted the support for Ukraine and that those actions would take effect within hours.

"We have decided to use our capacities to provide lethal arms, lethal assistance, to the Ukrainian army by a value of [about $502 million] ... and [about $56 more million] for nonlethal supplies, fuel, protective equipment," Borrell told reporters.

Borrell said EU defense ministers will discuss today how to convert the funds into useful military materiel and ensure that it reaches the Ukrainian armed forces. He said Poland has agreed to act as a hub to distribute the arms and equipment.

The EU ministers also agreed to add several more people and organizations to a growing list of sanctions. Those included Russian oligarchs whose money, Borrell said, is important for the Russian economy, as well as other key officials, notably those spreading disinformation. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have already seen their assets in Europe frozen.





In a separate announcement, Germany's leader said the country would commit about $113 billion to a special armed forces fund and keep its defense spending above NATO's target of 2% of GDP.

Anti-war protesters, meanwhile, took to the streets in Berlin, Rome, Prague, Istanbul and elsewhere -- even Russian cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg and in a dozen Belarusian cities -- to demand an end to the war, the largest ground offensive on the continent since World War II.

According to the OVD-Info rights group, Russian police detained at least 2,063 Russians in 48 cities over anti-war demonstrations on Sunday alone. Human-rights advocates reported that more than 170 people had been arrested in the Belarusian protests.

Tens of thousands of people massed Sunday in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, with some carrying posters with slogans such as "Hands off Ukraine," "Tanks to Windmills" and "Putin, go to therapy and leave Ukraine and the world in peace."

The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, will also hold separate meetings today on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war and vote on a resolution later in the week that U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said would "hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the U.N. Charter."

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere announced that the Security Council will hold a meeting this afternoon on the humanitarian impact of Russia's invasion, a session sought by French President Emmanuel Macron to ensure the delivery of aid to growing numbers of those in need in Ukraine.

The EU's plan to fund weapons would help to buy air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and other military equipment to Ukraine's armed forces. It would also supply items such as fuel, protective gear, helmets and first-aid kits.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will also ban "the Kremlin's media machine. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war and to sow division in our union."

Von der Leyen added that the EU will also target Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

"We will hit Lukashenko's regime with a new package of sanctions," she said.

FUNDING ABOUT-FACE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's announcement of new defense funding is hugely significant for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies for not investing adequately in its defense budget.

"It's clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy," Scholz said.

Scholz said the $113 billion fund was currently a one-time measure for 2022. Scholz indicated Germany will exceed the 2% of GDP threshold going forward, signaling an overall future increase in defense spending.

A day earlier, Germany announced another major policy shift, saying it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, including 500 Stinger missiles, which are used to shoot down helicopters and warplanes, and 1,000 anti-tank weapons.

Israel announced it was sending 100 tons of humanitarian aid -- medical equipment and medicine, tents, sleeping bags and blankets -- to help civilians in Ukraine. Israel also offered itself as a potential mediator during a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Putin, the Kremlin and Israel said.

As Greece sent more military aid, Turkish officials termed Russia's invasion a "war," a categorization that could lead Ankara to close down the Turkish straits to Russian warships, which Ukraine requested earlier this week. The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the right to bar "belligerent states" from using the Dardanelles and the Bosporus during wartime but provides an exception for Black Sea vessels to return to port.

On the sanctions front, Japan joined the United States and European nations in cutting key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial banking system. Japan will also freeze assets of Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Catholic and Orthodox religious leaders, meanwhile, prayed Sunday for peace, voiced solidarity with Ukrainians and denounced the Russian invasion

At the Vatican, Ukrainian flags fluttered in St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis delivered his weekly Sunday blessing and appealed for global solidarity for "the suffering people of Ukraine."

"Those who make war forget humanity," Francis said.

UNFRIENDLY SKIES

Amid sanctions and denouncements, many countries are closing their airspace to Russia.

"We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU," said von der Leyen.

She added that the European Union would shut down its airspace for planes owned, registered or controlled by Russians, "including the private jets of oligarchs."

Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted that European skies are "open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress."

"There is no room in Dutch airspace for a regime that applies unnecessary and brutal violence," Mark Harbers, the Netherlands' minister of infrastructure and waterworks, said on Twitter.

A handful of European nations including Spain, Greece and Turkey had resisted closing their airspace before von der Leyen's announcement.

Robert Mann, an aviation consultant in New York, said the moves by the European Union and Canada would put added pressure on the U.S. to also bar Russian flights.

"It is difficult to understand why we are last to move, both operationally and financially," he said.

As more airlines canceled flights in and out of Russia, and more countries blocked Russian airlines, the U.S. embassy in Moscow said Americans there "should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available."

Russia has responded to western aviation sanctions by banning flights from several European countries. Russian airline S7 suspended flights to Europe.

On Sunday afternoon U.S. time, a Moscow-New York flight by Russian national carrier Aeroflot turned back after passing over Norway, according to flight-tracking services. The plane had been routed to fly over Canada. Other Aeroflot flights took circuitous routes after European countries began closing their airspace.

BP TAKES STANCE

BP said Sunday it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-controlled Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. That stake is currently valued at $14 billion.

London-based BP also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft's board.

"Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP's position with Rosneft," Looney said in a statement.

Rosneft said it was informed of BP's decision Sunday.

"BP has come under unprecedented pressure from both the regulator and its shareholders. BP's decision was preceded by a Western media campaign full of false reports and conclusions," Rosneft said in a statement.

"The decision of the largest minority shareholder of Rosneft destroys the successful, 30-year-long cooperation of the two companies."

BP Chairman Helge Lund praised the "brilliant Russian colleagues" BP has worked with for decades, but said Russia's military action "represents a fundamental change."

"The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with BP's business and strategy and it is now the board's decision to exit BP's shareholding in Rosneft," Lund said in a statement.

AID TO REFUGEES

While some are severing ties with Russia, many countries are offering aid to the escaping citizens of Ukraine. More than 300,000 Ukrainians have fled to the European Union since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began Thursday, and the bloc is bracing itself for the arrival of up to 4 million Ukrainian refugees, EU officials said Sunday.

The European Commission will ask member nations to grant temporary asylum to all Ukrainians coming to the bloc for up to three years, the bloc's commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, told reporters Sunday. Member nations will have to agree, but Johansson said after a meeting of interior ministers Sunday that "an overwhelming majority" was in favor.

Seven million Ukrainians are expected to be displaced as a consequence of the Russian invasion.

Ukrainians can stay visa-free in the European Union for up to 90 days, and they can move freely between member nations. According to the commission, many have already left the first country they arrived in and headed to countries with big Ukrainian diasporas, mainly the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

So far, a limited number of Ukrainians have applied for asylum, Johansson said, with most joining their relatives who already live in the European Union. "But things will change, and we need to be prepared for much higher number of people trying to come," she added.

In Poland, a widespread grassroots mobilization of citizens is helping Ukrainian refugees. On the government level, Poland has prepared a train to transport wounded Ukrainians from the city of Mosciska to Warsaw, Poland's capital, where they will be dispatched to different hospitals.

Poland has been the main destination for those fleeing the Russian invasion. Polish authorities said that so far 213,000 Ukrainians have crossed into the country. The country has opened its border with Ukraine to all, regardless of their legal status.

"Anyone fleeing from bombs, from Russian rifles, can count on the support of the Polish state," the Polish interior minister, Mariusz Kaminski, told reporters Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Dee-Ann Durbin, Edith M. Lederer, David Koenig, Emily Schulteis, Lorne Coo,k Nicole Winfield and Josef Federman of The Associated Press and Monika Pronczuk of The New York Times.

Faithful display Ukrainian flags during Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See says Pope Francis spoke by phone on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The embassy tweeted that “the Holy Father expressed his deepest pain for the tragic events that are taking place in our country.”(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



The ambassador of the Ukraine Andrij Melnyk, stands on a visitors tribune, as lawmaker pay their tribute at the beginning of a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



Demonstrators hold a banner in the Ukrainian colors during a protest against the Russian invasion and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, outside the Russian embassy in Lisbon, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The demonstration that gathered thousands was called by seven of the main Portuguese political parties across the political spectrum. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)



Pro-Ukrainian people hold banners and Ukrainian flags during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, after Russian troops have launched an invasion on Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



Demonstrators display placards as they march during a rally in support of Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



People walk down the bulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' ahead of a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)





