Event set for artists’ displays

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will celebrate its two latest exhibitions with a free public reception from 5-7 p.m. March 3 at ASC's main building at 701 S. Main St.

The event is in support of shows by Memphis-based painter Carl E. Moore and North Little Rock-based mixed-media artist Meikel Church. The artists will be available to speak with visitors during the reception, according to a news release.

The reception is sponsored by MK Distributors, and both exhibitions are sponsored by Relyance Bank. As part of ASC's covid safety measures, masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and older.

MOORE'S ART

Carl E. Moore's "PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes" is on display now in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through April 30. Using flat imagery and bold colors, Moore's paintings express social and ethical issues that face Black Americans on a day-to-day basis, according to the release.

The artwork depicts "People living in their community, living their lives and in their spaces, as Black Americans living in a PAUSED position, waiting," Moore said. "Waiting for the next headline or event to happen. Waiting for the next justified police shooting or the next unexplained act of violence. Waiting for the most recent statistical data about high unemployment or the next random report on unequal healthcare for Black women. Waiting for the next apology for a recently discovered history of wrongdoing or waiting for gentrification, redlining, redistricting, or redevelopment to claim Black neighborhoods."

For details about Moore, visit carlemoore.com.

CHURCH'S COLLAGE

Meikel Church's collage collection "Was It Ever Real?" will be on view in the Ben J. Altheimer Gallery from March 3 through June 4. Church re-purposes images from vintage magazines to make his works. He recontextualizes them into imaginative scenes.

"The theme of 'Was It Ever Real?' is the past as it was as it happened, as we see it today, and how it will look in the future before it fades away," according to the release.

For details about Church, visit meikelchurchcollage.com.

For details about the ASC exhibitions, email Jessica Lenehan at jlenehan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.