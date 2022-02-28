Sections
Hogs in thick of SEC race as final week of season begins

by Bob Holt, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 8:58 p.m.

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon, Matt Jones and Bob Holt look back at the Razorbacks' 75-73 win over Kentucky and preview the final two regular-season games against LSU and Tennessee. 

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.


