Illini hold off Wolverines’ rally

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Kofi Cockburn dominated on the inside, as usual, and his teammates provided plenty of offense from the outside.

Cockburn scored 27 points and Alfonso Plummer had 26, helping No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85 on Sunday.

"Kofi was truly great," Coach Brad Underwood said.

Plummer was, too, especially in the first half.

The Utah transfer had 23 points at halftime after making 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 8 three-pointers, and 4 of 6 free throws.

"Plummer had as good a first half as I've seen any player not named Mike Beasley that I've coached," said Underwood, who was on Kansas State's staff when the former NBA player was at the school. "That was electric."

The Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) led by eight at halftime and were ahead by 15 midway through the second half before the Wolverines (15-12, 9-8) rallied to give themselves a shot at a comeback win.

Caleb Houstan's three-pointer with 2:03 pulled Michigan within two points, and Cockburn quickly responded with a jump hook.

Trent Frazier made a three-pointer with 45.2 seconds left -- just before the shot clock expired -- for a seven-point lead. The win pulled Illinois within a game of Big Ten-leading and 13th-ranked Wisconsin.

Michigan was without suspended Coach Juwan Howard, who missed the second of five games for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach a week ago. Phil Martelli again filled in for Howard.

"We just weren't good enough and we trailed for 40 minutes," Martelli said. "And defensively, we seemed to be chasing."

Frazier finished with 17 points and Andre Curbelo scored 12 for the Illini.

DeVante' Jones had a season-high 25 points and matched a career high with 10 assists for the Wolverines. Houstan scored 21 points, matching the season high he set in his previous game.

Hunter Dickinson had 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds, playing in a matchup that he missed last month due to the effects of covid-19 as Illinois won 68-53 at home.

"Jones played great for them, which is OK," Underwood said. "We did a really good job on Hunter."

Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams returned from one-game suspensions, stemming from the melee at Wisconsin. Diabate started and finished with 12 points. Williams did not play in the first half and had two points in four minutes of the second half.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 75, SMU 61

HOUSTON -- Fabian White Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds and Josh Carlton added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Houston over SMU.

Taze Moore chipped in 11 points, and Jamal Shead finished with 10 points and 11 assists for Houston (24-4, 13-2 AAC). Houston owned a 48-30 advantage in points in the paint, shot 45% and had a 49-25 advantage in rebounds in their fourth consecutive win.

Kendric Davis scored 19 points and Michael Weathers had 10 for the Mustangs (20-7, 11-4). SMU shot 39% and struggled on three-pointers, hitting 4 of 21.

NO. 21 CONNECTICUT 86,

GEORGETOWN 77

WASHINGTON -- R.J. Cole scored 18 points and UConn excelled from behind the arc while sending Georgetown to its school-record 18th consecutive loss.

Connecticut (21-7, 12-5 Big East) shot 11 of 20 on three-pointers. Isaiah Whaley scored 14 points and Tyler Polley and Jordan Hawkins each added 11 as UConn matched its longest winning streak of the season at five.

Georgetown (6-22, 0-17) remained winless in conference play. Dante Harris scored 23, Aminu Mohammed added 16 and Donald Carey had 13 for the Hoyas.

MARYLAND 75,

NO. 22 OHIO STATE 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Fatts Russell matched his career high with 27 points, Eric Ayala scored 23 and Maryland took down No. 22 Ohio State.

The Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) had lost six of their previous eight. But they wore down the Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6) and held them to 36.2% from the floor.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, who entered the game as the Buckeyes' leading scorer by averaging 19.6 points, was held to 11 points. And freshman star Malaki Branham, who averaged 26.7 points in his previous three games, had only 13 to lead the Buckeyes.