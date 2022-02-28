Jeff McCutchen, police chief in Oxford, Miss., is working with area scrapyards to engrave identifying marks on catalytic converters in an effort he claims is “taking money out of the criminals’ hands” as they swipe them to cash in on the precious metals inside.

Ben Crump, a civil-rights attorney representing two Houston women who lost family members in crashes involving police officers, suggested during a news conference that several recent deadly accidents were examples of police policies that endanger communities of color as vehicle pursuits don’t tend to occur in more affluent neighborhoods.

Allison Stone, 26, a youth church leader in Albertville, Ala., was released from jail after posting $60,000 bond after authorities accused her of second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old high school student.

Dan Gibson, mayor of Natchez, Miss., said an ordinance that outlaws chaining dogs and limiting who can sell puppies in the city will prevent abuse and “take our animal control to the next level.” Gerard Boyle, 67, of Franklin, Tenn., was sentenced to three years in prison for bribing a Virginia sheriff with gifts, cash and campaign contributions to obtain medical services contracts worth more than $3 million per year with the sheriff’s office.

Undra Jeter, director of coach and livestock at a living history museum in Virginia, said the Black men who drove horse-drawn carriages through the streets of Colonial Williamsburg “were resilient” as the museum named a new carriage after one of the men, with plans to do the same for more.



Ashtyn Rance, 35, of Miami, admitted to illegally shipping turtles and venomous snakes from his south Georgia home and owning two firearms despite a previous felony conviction, and was sentenced to nearly three years in prison, prosecutors said.

Terry Powell, 20, of Mansfield, La., looked toward the victim’s family, grinned and blew kisses as he was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for killing a motel desk clerk and attempting to kill a hotel guest in April.





Ryan Woods, a captain in the Tulsa Police Department, said a 21-year-old man died in a hospital after being shot by a guard who claimed the man pointed a gun at him while stealing beer from a convenience store.