In TV interview, U.S. Sen Tom Cotton avoids weighing in on Trump’s praise of Putin

Against the backdrop of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, U.S. Sen Tom Cotton avoided weighing in on former President Donald Trump’s recent praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During an ABC television interview that appeared Sunday, the junior senator from Arkansas repeatedly declined to comment on the remarks from Trump.

Show host George Stephanopoulos questioned Cotton on why he would not condemn the rhetoric from the former president.

“If you want to know what Donald Trump thinks about Vladimir Putin or any other topic, I'd encourage you to invite him on your show," Cotton told Stephanopoulos. "I don't speak on behalf of other politicians. They can speak for themselves."

[Read what Arkansas’ elected officials are saying about the Russian attack on Ukraine » arkansasonline.com/officials]

The line of questioning from Stephanopoulos came after Trump recently praised Putin in an interview with the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, calling the Russian president “savvy” and referring to Putin’s strategy on Ukraine as “smart.”

“I simply don't understand why you can't condemn his praise of Vladimir Putin,” Stephanopoulos said to Cotton.

“George again, I don't speak on behalf of other politicians. They can all speak for themselves,” Cotton responded.

In the interview, Cotton also praised the Ukrainian people for fighting and described Putin as a “ruthless dictator.”

“Too many people have not taken the threat seriously. And that's why you see the images we see in Ukraine now,” he said. “And where we need to focus is on stopping that aggression, supporting the Ukrainians as best we can.”