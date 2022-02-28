Judge called Little Rock vice mayor’s ‘hug-a-thug’ remark inappropriate, offensive, records show

Little Rock District Court Judge Mark D. Leverett wrote to Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines to say he and his wife were "gravely disappointed" after the vice mayor cast the city's community-based intervention programs as "hug-a-thug" during a recent board meeting.

During a Feb. 1 discussion of a resolution to declare violence and gun crimes a public health emergency, Hines, who represents west Little Rock's Ward 5 on the city board, lashed out when his turn came to speak about the measure.

Referring to the city's annual spending on prevention, intervention and treatment programs, Hines said that "this holistic approach -- and this is going to offend some -- the hug-a-thug does not work; it has never worked."

The resolution, which said city officials would pursue a "holistic approach" to addressing violence, was approved 9-1, with Hines as the only "no" vote.

He apologized for his remark in a Twitter thread the day after the meeting.

In a Feb. 3 email that was sent to the general city board email address but addressed to Hines, Leverett wrote, "My wife, Dr. Kim Leverett, and I are gravely disappointed by the broad-based, disparaging and narrow-minded comments made by you at Tuesday's board meeting. I can assure you, we are not the only ones."

Leverett said it was troubling "that you prefaced the public statement by saying that you knew it would offend some present and proceeded to say it anyway."

The judge wrote that while he did not claim to know "the intricacies of how effective" the prevention, intervention and treatment programs have been, "I'm fairly certain that they are more effective than not having them at all."

He added, "These kids who are the primary beneficiaries of programs like this, by [and] large, look like me not you. That's what makes the comments even more inappropriate and personally offensive." (Leverett is Black whereas Hines is white.)

Leverett explained that he and his wife adopted a son when he was 7 who had been in three foster care facilities. Their son experienced trouble in school, ran with the wrong crowd and seemed "destined for prison," Leverett wrote.

He needed "tough love" and third-party support but was now serving in the U.S. Army, the judge wrote. "He could have easily been labeled a thug and thrown away," Leverett wrote.

In a recent phone interview, Leverett said he reached out to Hines as a citizen on behalf of himself and his wife.

Hines serves as his representative on the city board because he is a resident of Ward 5, Leverett said. He said that "my email speaks for itself."

Leverett said he did not receive a written response from Hines but did receive a voicemail. The judge said he has not returned Hines' call.

"I expressed my thoughts in writing and would've appreciated having his there as well," Leverett said.

In a series of tweets on Feb. 2, Hines wrote, "Last night in a heated debate about the ongoing violent crime in our community I used an offensive and inappropriate description of our Youth Prevention and Intervention programs. I sincerely apologize for that characterization."

Hines went on to say that he supports those programs.

"My comment has unfortunately taken the focus off the problem at hand, which is violent crime and a safer Little Rock," he added. "I definitely feel the long-term solution to the ongoing violent crime in Little Rock lies within those programs and co-ordination with pro-active policing with the Little Rock Police Department."

In a phone interview Friday, Hines said that he felt it was important to have a conversation after he received the letter from Leverett. He tried to call the judge but did not receive a call back.

Hines said he meant what he said in his apology.

Other individuals on his Twitter feed were "sniping at me," but they had been critical of him before for other things, Hines explained. He said he has "known Judge Leverett for a long time and felt he was due a phone call, you know, from that standpoint."

Email records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through an open-records request show other people wrote to Hines to express support for his stance after the Feb. 1 meeting.

Mary Jo Westbrook wrote, "I just wanted to thank you for your comments at the Board Meeting this week. I completely agree with you on your opposition and comments about the 'holistic' approach."

Pat Studer wrote that Hines did not need to be sorry for saying "hug-a-thug," adding, "I agree with your total statement."

Ken Harrison wrote, "Thank you for speaking up about this issue in a clear and direct manner. While I understand the political necessity of you apologizing for your choice of words used that evening, those words you used appropriately described the situation, in my opinion."