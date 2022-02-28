Jury seated to hear Smith murder trial

FAYETTEVILLE -- A jury has been seated to hear the first-degree murder trial of a 79-year-old man from Prairie Grove in Washington County Circuit Court.

William Garland Smith of 16181 S. Applehill Road is charged in the Dec. 18, 2018, death of Shane Crawford, 62.

Smith and Crawford lived in separate homes at the same address on Applehill Road, according to a probable cause report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Steve McGhee, a passer-by, told deputies he picked Crawford up while driving on Applehill Road. Crawford said he had been shot, McGhee told police.

McGhee said he took Crawford to Meade Avenue in Lincoln. Crawford slumped over in the pickup, and McGhee saw Crawford had a gunshot wound to his back. McGhee called 911, according to the report.

Crawford was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where he died.

Smith initially told deputies he shot someone while talking on his phone. Deputies took Smith into custody, but didn't interview him immediately because Smith was too intoxicated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Smith told investigators the following day he shot Crawford in the back with a .22-caliber revolver after an altercation.

A search warrant for the property was obtained and three weapons were found, including a .22-caliber revolver, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Murder in the first degree is punishable by 10 to 40 years, or life, in prison.