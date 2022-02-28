Judgment rendered

I know who you all are. You're the ones whose sole task is to wake up every day and do your best to find some way to either demean, criticize, or condemn anyone who doesn't share your beliefs. You take it upon yourselves to pass this vitriol along to as many as you can, hoping it will metastasize like a cancer. It sure doesn't sound like a pleasant way of spending the day to me.

While I don't know what type of conclusion the maker you believe in holds in store for you on judgment day, I do get a somewhat guilt-ridden kind of solace thinking you're already living in your own personally created hell.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

You disagree? Wrong

It has become so bad we can no longer ignore it. The United States has become a deeply divided country.

First of all, with our politicians, there is no compromise or bipartisanship left. It has gotten to the point where it doesn't matter if a bill or idea is good for the country. If it has been introduced by the so-called "other side," just vote no. Because of this practice, our country is suffering the negative consequences.

Even worse, this mindset has filtered down to our whole society. Members of schools and churches are in a battle over almost everything. At a personal level, friendships and empathy for others is dying right before our eyes.

I know it is extremely hard, but we all have to learn to really listen to others and their ideas before jumping to our own conclusions.

HOWDY FRISBY

North Little Rock

Religious objections

There are a very large number of folks who are claiming "religious objections" to the covid-19 vaccines because they were tested using fetal cells cultivated from kidney tissue from an elective abortion. That tissue originated in The Netherlands decades ago. The vaccines do not contain fetal cells.

However, there are at least 30 over-the-counter and some prescription medicines that were developed using fetal cell lines, or tested using them. Among the commonly used and often-prescribed ones are acetaminophen, Albuterol, aspirin, ibuprofen, Pepto-Bismol, Tums, Lipitor, Senokot, Maalox, Benadryl, Sudafed, Preparation H, Claritin, Prilosec, and Zoloft. There are others as well, but here are enough to qualify.

Now, if you're a user of any of the above, you're either lying, ignorant, or some religious nut has badly misled you. Refusing vaccination and claiming to be pro-life won't fly either. Pro-life would not make spreading a lethal virus acceptable when your "freedom" you claim as a citizen costs the lives of vulnerable and defenseless people. And you seem to think that the medical caregivers are morally obligated to risk their lives saving yours when all you needed to do was get a vaccine! Your ignorance and politics are killing innocents.

Wouldn't Jesus be really proud of the whole mess of you? Keep up the ignorance and obstinacy, and you might get to ask him about that sooner than you might wish.

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Sacrificing integrity

As a young lady, my parents taught me the lesson: You are defined by the company that you keep, so choose wisely!

It is with this thought in mind that I am watching with alarm two Arkansas candidates for office, John Boozman and Sarah Sanders, gladly announce and advertise that they have received the endorsement of former President Trump. In fact, the Boozman campaign is actively running ads in the evening, indicating so, in between horrific news takes of the situation in Ukraine.

So by method of deduction, do Boozman and Sanders support Vladimir Putin and his actions? Do they find him smart, savvy, and a genius? Do they join the former president in suggesting a Russian occupation on our southern border?

Folks, if you don't find yourself in agreement here, you may want to choose different company. You are guilty by association. It really isn't worth winning an election to sacrifice your integrity.

LAURA MARSH

Fayetteville

Would still prefer rat

If a rat could take a human form, it would look a lot like Vladimir Putin.

EUGENE BRAMBLETT

Camden