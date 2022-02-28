Little Rock police ID victims of double homicide

Little Rock police on Monday released the names of a man and a woman who were fatally shot inside a home over the weekend.

Officers responding to a shooting just occurred call at 2104 Scotty Court shortly after 4:30 a.m. found 38-year-old Eric Rounds and 36-year-old Martina Edmondson suffering from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom, according to a Little Rock police report.

Medics pronounced Rounds and Edmondson, who were both from Little Rock, dead, the report states.

Later Saturday, authorities arrested 42-year-old Mark Mosley on two counts of capital murder, according to police.

Mosley was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday afternoon, an online inmate roster indicates.



