Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police ID victims of double homicide

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:14 p.m.
Police tape

Little Rock police on Monday released the names of a man and a woman who were fatally shot inside a home over the weekend.

Officers responding to a shooting just occurred call at 2104 Scotty Court shortly after 4:30 a.m. found 38-year-old Eric Rounds and 36-year-old Martina Edmondson suffering from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom, according to a Little Rock police report. 

Medics pronounced Rounds and Edmondson, who were both from Little Rock, dead, the report states. 

Later Saturday, authorities arrested 42-year-old Mark Mosley on two counts of capital murder, according to police. 

Mosley was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday afternoon, an online inmate roster indicates.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT