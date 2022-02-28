LSU’s distraction leds to No. 2 seed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- With three seconds left in the game, No. 8 LSU led No. 16 Tennessee by three points. The Lady Volunteers had the ball out of bounds on their side of the court.

Tigers Coach Kim Mulkey turned to strategy, putting 6-5 Hannah Gusters on Jordan Walker, who was inbounding the ball, to cause confusion.

"We left (Tess) Darby (one of Tennessee's top three-point shooters) wide open, but with a big on the ball, they were distracted and never saw her," Mulkey said.

Then Khayla Pointer came up with the steal and sealed LSU's 57-54 victory Sunday. It gave the Tigers the No. 2 seed in this week's SEC Tournament, while the Lady Volunteers settled for No. 3. Both will have double-byes and won't play until Friday.

Jailin Cherry led the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Pointer finished with 12 points and 14 boards, and Autumn Newby added 12 points and 9 rebounds.

Tennessee (22-7, 11-5) was led by Tamari Key with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Rae Burrell scored 11 and Alexus Day had 10.

Tennessee shot just 3 of 17 (18%) in the first quarter and fell behind 22-10, and LSU never surrendered the lead the entire game.

"The most important thing about this game was how we started," said Mulkey. "We had confidence. We shot it well, rebounded well. The only way to win here is to rebound the ball."

Newby had 10 points in that first quarter.

"We felt like (the Tigers) were making every shot they took," Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. "We had to go to a zone (defense). We had to do something to get them out of their rhythm. We were on our heels. We can't play like that."

Harper turned her team's focus inside to Key, who had just one point in the first quarter.

"We did a much better job looking to (Key) in the second half," Harper said. "We're better when we get (the ball) to her."

LSU led by as many as 18 points in the first half. Tennessee cut it to eight, 44-36, after three quarters. The Tigers had a spurt that got the difference back to 14, but that's when the Lady Vols made a surge.

LSU's lead was two points with 25 seconds to play. Tennessee found Key down low, but she missed a shot from the blocks. After one free throw, the stage was set for the final drama with 3 seconds to play.

TOP 25

Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 71-57 win over Mississippi in the regular-season finale for both teams. Boston extended her record streak of double-doubles to 21 for the Gamecocks (27-1, 15-1 SEC), who had already clinched the regular-season title and No. 1 seed entering the league tournament in Nashville. ... Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 20 points and No. 3 Louisville raced to a huge lead and routed No. 14 Notre Dame 86-64 in a testy matchup. The Cardinals (25-3, 16-2 ACC) led 41-3 early in the second quarter. They beat the Irish (21-7, 13-5) for the sixth consecutive time in the conference regular-season closer for both teams. ... Elissa Cunane scored 22 points despite foul trouble and No. 3 North Carolina State secured the top overall seed in the ACC tournament with a 68-66 victory at No. 23 Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack (26-3, 17-1 ACC) led almost throughout after outscoring the Hokies 23-12 in the first period and closed the regular season with seven consecutive wins. ... Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan. It's the first conference regular-season title since 2008 for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten). ... Paige Bueckers made her first start since getting injured two months ago and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 16 points in her final regular-season game to lead No. 7 UConn to a 88-31 rout of Providence. Bueckers played 13 minutes again, scoring two points and had five assists in her second game since returning from the left knee injury that kept her sidelined since Dec. 5. ... Hayley Frank scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 78-73 upset of No. 15 Florida. Frank, who was 8-of-11 shooting, including 5 of 6 from three-point range, and 5 of 5 from the foul line, did all her damage of going scoreless in the first quarter and fouling out with 2:11 to play. She had 10 points in the second quarter, in a two-minute surge, when the Tigers took the lead, and had 10 in the third to help Missouri keep the lead. ... Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, Jacy Sheldon added 13 points and 10 assists, and No. 17 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 61-55 and win a share of the Big Ten regular season crown. ... Anya Poole and Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points each and No. 18 North Carolina defeated Duke 74-46. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 14 points for the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-5 ACC). ... Lorela Cubaj scored 18 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had 7 assists and No. 22 Georgia Tech ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-56 win over Wake Forest. Cubaj scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching free throws with 31.8 seconds to go as the Yellow Jackets (20-9, 10-7) secured the sixth-seed in next week's ACC Tournament. ... Jenna Staiti scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third, to lead No. 25 Georgia to a 67-58 win over Texas A&M. Que Morrison scored half of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for Georgia (20-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference), which holds the sixth-seed in next week's league tournament.