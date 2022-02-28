MASTER CLASS: Let your hands do the walking with Lateral Shuffle Planks





The meaning of the term "workout" continues to evolve as fitness trends come and go.

Back in the '80s, a workout generally consisted of an intense session of cardiovascular endurance, weight training or both. These days, a workout might be 20 minutes of Tai Chi or meditation.

This isn't a bad thing, because fitness activities should be personal and personal needs change over time.

Helping people realize their health potential is my career passion. Witnessing someone find confidence, joy and self-empowerment through exercise is such an incredible feeling. But there is still work to be done. Exercise is still intimidating to many people, and more than half of the nation is either obese or at risk for becoming obese. It is an epidemic that I continue to fight every day.

But the thing is, health information has never been easier to obtain. There isn't a lack of knowledge, so what's the problem?

This is a multi-pronged question that I won't answer today, but part of the issue is self-efficacy. Social media can distort the meaning of "active lifestyle" or "workout" to the point people think being active means having six-pack abs or a perfectly chiseled physique. That's not what living healthy should be about.

Living an active life is about what makes each person feel better while reducing his or her risk for chronic disease. Walking, gardening, hunting and fishing are all examples of activities that contribute to a healthy life. Running, cycling and hiking are also fantastic choices, but they aren't for everyone.

The key is finding activities that inspire happiness while helping reduce chronic disease risk. And these two ideas do not have to be mutually exclusive. "Living active" doesn't have to include hours of suffering on a never-ending treadmill, and being happy doesn't have to mean eating pizza three times a week.

It's about finding a balance that results in a net positive result.

This week's exercise falls somewhere between traditional fitness and new age wellness. The Lateral Shuffle Plank is easy enough to be performed during a commercial break but can also be part of a tough upper body workout.

1. Place two medicine balls on the floor about 3 feet apart.

2. Position yourself in the "up" phase of a pushup with both hands placed between the medicine balls. So, one medicine ball is outside your right hand and the other is outside your left hand.

3. Shuffle your body to the right until your right hand can be placed on the medicine ball.

4. Continue shuffling to the right until your left hand is now on the same medicine ball.

5. Shuffle your body laterally to the left while holding the plank position as you move over the original medicine ball and all the way over the medicine ball on the left side. This is one repetition.

6. Continue until you're able to complete five full repetitions while holding a strong plank throughout.

The Lateral Shuffle Plank can be modified easily to become more inclusive. Dropping down to a kneeling position will reduce the plank intensity, for example. Reducing the rep count is another strategy. Now, let's get started!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

