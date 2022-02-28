MOTOR SPORTS

McLaughlin claims IndyCar opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Scott McLaughlin drove to his first IndyCar victory and tumbled off his winning car during the celebration.

Out of breath under a clear sky, he sat on the car to collect himself. Then he jumped again, this time because the heat from his exhaust was burning his behind through his firesuit.

Then he sat on the ground to video call his parents in New Zealand, who listened to the race on the IndyCar app. The pandemic has kept McLaughlin from his family for two years and they've yet to see him race in his new home and new series.

He at last called for a cold beer, but when McLaughlin noticed Australian fans in victory lane, he amped up the party. He took off his racing boot and dumped the beer inside for a "Shoey" -- Aussie style. The move ruined his favorite racing shoes.

It was quite the day for McLaughlin, who at last proved his decision to leave Australia after three consecutive V8 Supercars championships to join IndyCar. The 28-year-old had a difficult first year but broke through Sunday for his first IndyCar victory in the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.

"I knew I'm a rookie and I wasn't kidding myself, but at the same time it's hard to go from the mindset of, 'OK, win every week and that's all that matters, nothing less,' to going, 'Hey, I'd love a top-15,' " McLaughlin said. "I don't work like that. I'm a competitive bloke. I want to win."

Now the New Zealander will have to see how far his first victory takes him: The winner of IndyCar's season opener has gone on to claim the championship the last three years.

"Oh, mate, I don't know. Let's keep it low key," McLaughlin said about his title chances. "Let's be the underdog for a little while longer."

He led 49 of the 100 laps but had to hold off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou over the closing laps to secure the victory. McLaughlin was held up by rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, the last car on the lead lap, on the final trip around the track. That gave Palou the chance to take one look at a pass for the lead, but he couldn't get close enough and McLaughlin followed DeFrancesco across the finish line for another win for Team Penske.

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin sits on the winner's podium at Victory Lane after winning the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Sunday, Feb.27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)



Team Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin, left, and Will Power celebrate at Victory Lane after McLaughlin won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Sunday, Feb.27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)



Scott McLaughlin, the driver for Dex Imaging Team Penske (car 3) makes a video call with family back in New Zealand after winning the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Sunday, Feb.27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)



Drivers Alex Palou, second place, from left to right, Scott McLaughlin, winner, and Will Power, thirds place, celebrate at the end of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Sunday, Feb.27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)



Driver Scott McLaughlin of Vax Imaging Team Penske (car 3) accelerates into the front straightaway during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Sunday, Feb.27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. McLaughlin finished first in Sunday's race. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)



Will Power drives Verizon Team Penske (car 12) during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

