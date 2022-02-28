Michigan grapples with water problems

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Some futurists depict Michigan and the Great Lakes as "climate havens" that will lure people and businesses weary of worsening drought, wildfire, hurricanes and other disasters. Not so fast, skeptics say. Amid images of abundance lurk problems with pollution, overuse and deteriorating infrastructure.

Outsiders "see these five enormous lakes and assume there's more than enough water for everybody," said David Dempsey, an environmental analyst. "But we have tons of unresolved problems."

The Great Lakes region is striving to develop a "blue economy" that leverages its abundant fresh water. Around the lakes, many cities are promoting water-based tourism and technologies while converting urban riverfronts from industrial wastelands to parks and condominiums.

The strategy would seem especially suited to Michigan. Surrounded on three sides by four of the Great Lakes, it also boasts 11,000 inland lakes and 76,000 miles of rivers and streams.

"We are a state geographically and culturally defined by our water," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

But clean, affordable water isn't available for all.

Lead pollution has made the cities of Flint and Benton Harbor symbols of neglect disproportionately harming poor, largely minority communities. Water bills are soaring in some areas as infrastructure deteriorates, a recent University of Michigan study found.

Toxic chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, contaminate wells around the state. Industrial waste, farm runoff and sewage trigger algae blooms and prompt occasional warnings about swimming in the lakes or eating too many of their fish.

And while Michigan does not share the growing crisis with depleted reservoirs and aquifers that haunts the West, that situation may be about to change, at least in high-demand areas.

Despite all that surface water, nearly half of Michigan's residents get their supplies from underground. The state has the most household wells in the U.S.

"This resource is vast but it's finite and the public isn't aware of that," said David Lusch, a geography professor emeritus with Michigan State University. "We've all grown up with this bias that we're the water wonderland and how could we possibly have a shortage?"

Glaciers that scoured the landscape before melting to form the Great Lakes left a jumble of subsurface rock formations, some holding more water than others, said John Yellich, director of the Michigan Geological Survey. Where soils are rich with sand and gravel, rain oozes deep underground, replacing water sucked out for irrigation, industry or home uses.

But in spots, thick clay prevents surface water from replenishing aquifers. Heavy pumping can send levels perilously low and draw up salty remnants of oceans that covered the continent eons ago.

Michigan is behind on detailed mapping of its underground waters, so the extent of its vulnerability is unknown, Yellich said.

"For some parts of the state it's a crapshoot," he said.

Demand is rising, particularly where farms are stepping up irrigation.

"Groundwater is a natural resource in peril," Michigan academics and regulators said in an October report arguing for more protection from overuse and pollution.

Inland communities that run short can't count on a bailout from the Great Lakes. They supply nearly 300 of the state's public water systems, but mostly in coastal areas.

Instead, experts recommend persuading people to take conservation seriously.

"Marketing the blue economy is a good idea," said Alan Steinman, a Grand Valley State water quality professor. "But we don't want to go the way of the lumber barons who said they saw a century's worth of timber in Michigan and wiped it out in 10 years."