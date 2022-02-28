Mixed signals cited in shot hesitancy of pregnant

Although U.S. health officials permitted pregnant people to be vaccinated, the World Health Organization in January 2021 actually discouraged them from doing so; it later reversed that recommendation.

The uncertainty led many women to delay vaccination, and only about two-thirds of the pregnant people who have been tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fully vaccinated as of Feb. 5, leaving many expectant moms at a high risk of infection and life-threatening complications.

More than 29,000 pregnant women have been hospitalized with covid-19 and 274 have died, according to the CDC.

"There were surely women who were hospitalized because there wasn't information available to them," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Vaccine developers say that pregnant people were excluded from clinical trials to protect them from potential side effects of novel technologies, including the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and formulations made with cold viruses, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But a KHN analysis also shows that pregnant people were left behind because including them in vaccine studies would have complicated and potentially delayed the delivery of covid-19 vaccines to the broader population.

A growing number of women's health researchers and advocates say that excluding pregnant people, and the monthslong delay in recommending that they be immunized, helped fuel widespread vaccine hesitancy in this vulnerable group.

"Women and their unborn fetuses are dying of covid infection," said Dr. Jane Van Dis, an OB-GYN at the University of Rochester Medical Center. "Our failure as a society to vaccinate women in pregnancy will be remembered by the children and families who lost their mothers to this disease."

At the time covid-19 vaccines were being developed, scientists had very little experience using mRNA vaccines in pregnant women, said Dr. Jacqueline Miller, a senior vice president involved in vaccine research at Moderna.

"When you study anything in pregnant women, you have two patients, the mom and the unborn child," Miller said. "Until we had more safety data on the platform, it wasn't something we wanted to undertake."

But Offit notes that vaccines have a strong record of safety in pregnancy and sees no reason to have excluded pregnant people. None of the vaccines currently in use -- including the chickenpox and rubella vaccines, which contain live viruses -- have been shown to harm fetuses, he said. Doctors routinely recommend that pregnant people receive pertussis and flu vaccinations.

Offit, the co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine, said that some concerns about vaccines stem from commercial, not medical, interests. Drugmakers don't want to risk that their product will be blamed for any problems occurring in pregnant people, even if coincidental, he said.

In the United States, health officials typically would have told expectant mothers not to take a vaccine that was untested during pregnancy, said Offit, a member of a committee that advises the FDA on vaccines.

Women's medical associations were also hampered by the lack of data. Neither the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists nor the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine actively encouraged pregnant people to be vaccinated until July 30, after the first real-world vaccine studies had been published. The CDC followed suit in August.

"If we had had this data in the beginning, we would have been able to vaccinate more women," said Dr. Kelli Burroughs, the department chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital near Houston.

An estimated 67% of pregnant people today are fully vaccinated, compared with about 89% of people 65 and older and 65% of Americans overall. Vaccination rates are lower among minority group members, with 65% of expectant Hispanic mothers and 53% of pregnant Blacks fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Vaccination is especially important during pregnancy because of increased risks of hospitalization, ICU admission and mechanical ventilation, Burroughs said. A study released in February from the National Institutes of Health found that pregnant people with a moderate to severe covid-19 infection also were more likely to have a C-section, deliver preterm, or develop a postpartum hemorrhage.

Government scientists at the NIH were concerned about the risk of covid-19 to pregnant people from the very beginning and knew that expectant moms needed vaccines as much or more than anyone else, said Dr. Larry Corey, a leader of the covid-19 Prevention Network, which coordinated covid-19 vaccine trials for the federal government.

The first data on covid-19 vaccine safety in pregnancy was published in April, when the CDC released an analysis of nearly 36,000 vaccinated pregnant people who had enrolled in a registry called V-safe, which allows users to log the dates of their vaccinations and any subsequent symptoms.

Later research showed that covid-19 vaccines weren't associated with increased risk of miscarriage or premature delivery.

Dr. Brenna Hughes, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist and member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' covid-19 expert group, agrees that adding pregnant people to large-scale covid-19 vaccine and drug trials may have been impractical. But researchers could have launched parallel trials of pregnant women, once early studies showed the vaccines were safe in humans, she said.

"Would it have been hard? Everything with covid is hard," Hughes said. "But it would have been feasible."

The FDA requires that researchers perform additional animal studies -- called developmental and reproductive toxicity studies -- before testing vaccines in pregnant people. Although these studies are essential, they take five to six months, and weren't completed until late 2020, around the time the first covid-19 vaccines were authorized for adults, said Dr. Emily Erbelding, director of microbiology and infectious diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH.

Pregnancy studies "were an afterthought," said Dr. Irina Burd, director of Johns Hopkins' Integrated Research Center for Fetal Medicine and a professor of gynecology and obstetrics.