Monday recruiting tidbits

A 4-star defensive tackle plans to visit Arkansas soon and he will have several family members with him.

Kayden McDonald, an ESPN 4-star prospect, along with his mother, Kristi Green, will be in Fayetteville on March 11-13. Green is from Mineral Springs.

Green’s parents and other family members will drive from southwest Arkansas to accompany McDonald and his mother on the visit.

McDonald, 6-3, 325 pounds, of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, was born in Texarkana, Texas, and has a large number of family friends and family members living in Arkansas.

He will celebrate his March 12 birthday by visiting Arkansas.

March and the spring will be a busy time for the Arkansas coaches as they host numerous top prospects.

Confirmed March 5 visitors:

• 2024 LB Makhi Frazier, 5-11, 205, McKinney (Texas)

Arkansas, Utah State, Northern Arizona offers

• LB Carson Dean, 6-4, 230, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Baylor, Colorado and other offers

Noteworthy: Anchors 400-meter relay (10.74 split) and runs leg on 800 relay (22.1 split)

• RB Treyaun Webb, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian

Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma offers

• 2024 DB Landyn Cleveland, 6-0, 185, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy

Arkansas, Arizona State, TCU, Baylor offers

Noteworthy: Attends same high school as Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon attended.

• OL Bryce Lovett, 6-4, 330, Rockledge, Fla.

Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and other offers

Noteworthy: Attends same high school as Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders attended.

• OL Joe Crocker, 6-6, 290, Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin

Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville offers

• ATH Michael Parr Jr., 6-0, 170, St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran Of St. Charles County

• QB Will Prichard, 6-2, 195, West Palm Beach (Fla.) The King's Academy

Auburn Arizona, Utah offers

• 2024 DB Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-11, 185, Duncanville, Texas

Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oklahoma State, SMU, Kansas State offers

Noteworthy: Attends same high school as Arkansas linebacker Jordan Crook attended.

• 2024 LB Colin Simmons, 6-2, 215, Duncanville, Texas

Arkansas, Michigan State, SMU offers

Noteworthy: Invited to 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

• 2024 DB Tyderick Brown, 6-1, 170, Duncanville, Texas

Confirmed March 12 visitors:

• DT Kayden McDonald, 6-3, 325, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan and other offers

• RB Javin Simpkins, 5-9, 190, Miami Norland

Arkansas, Texas, Louisville and other offers

• 2024 DB Zahir Rainer, 5-10, 180, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal

Arkansas, Duke, Penn State, North Carolina offers

• CB Cameren Fleming, 6-0, 185, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal

Tennessee, Minnesota offers

• DB TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 185, Pinson (Ala.) Valley

Arkansas, Florida State, Indiana offers

• 2024 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 165, Pinson (Ala.) Spain Park

Arkansas offer

Confirmed April 9 visitors:

• DL KingJoseph Edwards, 6-4, 228, Buford (Ga.)

Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida State, North Carolina State and other offers

Noteworthy: Visited Arkansas for the Razorbacks’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State last season.

Others planning visits:

• Arkansas defensive line commitment Kaleb James, 6-4, 250, of Mansfield, Texas, plans to visit Fayetteville on March 31 and April 16.

• 2024 defensive back Cornelius Heard Jr., 5-11, 185, of Atlanta Woodward Academy said he’ll visit in April. He was re-offered by Arkansas on Sunday.

• 2024 defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr., 6-0, 170, of Dickinson, Texas, visited Jan. 22 and is looking to visit again. He has offers from Arkansas and Florida.

• 2025 linebacker Kelvion Riggins, 6-1, 210, of Dallas South Oak Cliff said he plans to make a return trip to Fayetteville. He visited on Jan. 22. He has offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Miami and others.

• Texas cornerback commitment Jamel Johnson, 6-1, 185, of Arlington (Texas) Seguin is planning to visit Arkansas in March.

• Offensive lineman Connor Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland plans to visit Fayetteville for a third time when he attends Arkansas’ open practice April 16.

• Receiver Rashid Williams, 6-2, 185, of Pittsburg, Calif., said he plans to visit Arkansas in late April. He has offers from Arkansas, Stanford, Arizona, Mississippi State, Colorado and others.

• Linebacker Troy Ford Jr. visited Arkansas on Jan. 15 and hopes to visit again this spring. He said he will make an official visit to Fayetteville during the summer.

Ford, 6-2, 225, of Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School has offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, West Virginia and others.

• 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce, 6-2, 225, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy said he plans to visit this spring.

Pierce visited last June and for the Texas game last September.

*Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck plans to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday for the start of his official visit to Arkansas.

Domineck, 6-3, 245 pounds, had 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 deflected pass while starting 8 games and playing 12 as a junior.

*2024 defensive back Zion Ferguson, 6-0, 160 of Loganville, (Ga.) Grayson said he plans to visit Arkansas soon. He has offers from the Hogs, Colorado, Boston College and others.







