Musselman’s sling the thing during Hogs’ recent run

UP NEXT

No. 18 Arkansas men vs. LSU

WHEN 8 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 23-6, 12-4 SEC; LSU 20-9, 8-8

SERIES Arkansas leads 39-34

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman raised his right arm emphatically and repeatedly to the Walton Arena crowd after the No. 18 Razorbacks beat No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 on Saturday.

Musselman couldn't raise his left arm because it was in a sling he's had to wear since undergoing shoulder surgery on Jan. 13 -- the day after the Razorbacks pounded Missouri 87-43 -- to repair a torn rotator cuff.

After Musselman injured his shoulder when he got too close to Trey Wade on a close-out drill during a practice in early December and the 6-6, 220-pound forward landed on him, the plan was to delay surgery until after the season.

That plan changed when the shoulder pain became increasingly worse and resulted in sleepless nights for Musselman.

The surgery was expected to cause Musselman to miss at least two games, and possibly as many as six, but he made a quick return.

Musselman missed just one game, when Arkansas won 65-58 at No. 12 LSU with assistant Keith Smart serving as interim coach.

Wearing the sling at a game for the first time, Musselman was back on the bench for the Razorbacks' 75-59 victory over South Carolina in Walton Arena.

Musselman looked exhausted in his postgame news conference and admitted to feeling fatigued, but he has coached every game since then as the shoulder injury continued to heal.

Arkansas (23-6, 12-4 SEC) is 11-1 with Musselman wearing a sling with the only loss on the road at Alabama 68-67.

In addition to Kentucky, the Razorbacks have marquee victories over No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime and over No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 at home with Musselman wearing the sling.

Musselman said he has been medically cleared to ditch the sling beginning with Wednesday night's game against LSU (20-9, 8-8) in Arkansas' final home game, but he sounded unsure if he'll do that.

Considering how well the Razorbacks have played with its coach in a sling, Musselman said his wife, Danyelle, and Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek have encouraged him to continue wearing it.

"We've been winning a lot of games with that sling," Musselman said. "I hate it. But I have two bosses -- Hunter and Danyelle. Two separate occasions, I've been told to leave it on.

"I pray every night that I'm thankful that we've won like we have because it has not been fun coaching with it.

"But it's been one of the funnest times I've ever had coaching a team because of the difficulty of the schedule and the way we've been winning.

"But I don't wish a torn rotator cuff in the middle of a season on any coach of any sport, I promise you that."

Yurachek said he's been around sports long enough to have several superstitions, though one involving a sling is new.

"We've won all but one game since Eric's been wearing that sling, and the one we lost was by one point at Alabama where we had a chance to win at the end," Yurachek said. "Why mess with the mojo we've got going right now? It's working.

"Plus, the other thing, I think it's kept Eric calmer on the sideline. I love his energy, but I think it's kept him a little bit more calm."

Starting with beating Missouri the night before Musselman's surgery, Arkansas is 13-1 in its last 14 games after losing five of six and starting 0-3 in SEC play.

The Razorbacks have risen from No. 98 to No. 23 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. They have clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and are a game behind conference leader Auburn (13-3) and in a three-way tie for second with Kentucky and Tennessee.

Arkansas finishes the regular season on Saturday at Tennessee, which beat Auburn 67-62 to improve to 15-0 at home.

"I've just been so impressed with the way that we've played throughout this whole streak," Musselman said. "When we struggled early, we talked about trying to get hot at the right time.

"Three or four weeks ago everybody was talking about our schedule, and we still have two incredibly tough games, one at home and one on the road.

"But what the group has done is they've weathered a really, really tough schedule. And not only did they weather it, but they dominated it by winning basketball games, quite frankly, against some incredible teams."

Yurachek said he talks to Musselman every day, so he understood how much pain he was enduring and why he underwent shoulder surgery during the season.

"But I also know how passionate he is about the game of basketball, and I knew if the doctors advised him to be out for at least two games, he'd only be out for one game," Yurachek said. "That's just who he is and how he's wired.

"This is his life and his passion. He loves to coach, he loves to be around our kids. I knew he wouldn't stay gone for long.

"I think his shoulder is better. I think it's healed."

Yurachek chuckled when asked if he's serious about Musselman coaching in a sling against LSU.

"Whether that's tongue-in-cheek encouragement or real encouragement, I'll let you read into that," Yurachek said.

Musselman wasn't ready after the Kentucky game to commit to the sling or not for the Tigers.

"I haven't decided," Musselman said. "I'll probably get called into the principal's office and Hunter will have a meeting with me on it."