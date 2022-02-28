• Jennifer Hudson was named Entertainer of the Year at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color. After Hudson accepted the award Saturday night, the singer-actress thanked the NAACP for inspiring "little girls like me." She beat out Regina King, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Tiffany Haddish. "I was just standing here thinking 'It was here -- the NAACP Awards -- where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me," Hudson said. "Now, I'm standing here holding an award like this. It's because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me." Hudson played her idol Aretha Franklin in the film "Respect." She was summoned to meet with Franklin in 2007 to portray The Queen of Soul shortly after Hudson won an Oscar for "Dreamgirls." "Respect" follows Franklin from childhood through the 1972 recording of the gospel album "Amazing Grace." "This is for Ms. Franklin's legacy," Hudson said after she earlier won Best Actress. The awards ceremony aired live on BET in Los Angeles with some talent appearing in person while others watched virtually. There was no in-person audience.

• CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert's late-night show, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker. Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on personnel. The selection was first reported Saturday by the website Puck. He would not be able to take over until the deal giving CNN new corporate ownership gets federal approval, expected early this spring. The new chief is executive vice president of special programming at CBS. Before taking over as executive producer at Colbert's "Late Show" in 2016, guiding it to the top of the ratings, Licht ran "CBS This Morning," the network's morning news show. Before joining CBS in 2012, he was the top behind-the-scenes executive at MSNBC's "Morning Joe" in its formative years. The choice of Licht was made by David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, which is expected to soon take over WarnerMedia in a corporate deal that is pending approval. There was no immediate comment from a representative at WarnerMedia, CNN's corporate parent. One of Licht's top priorities will be finding a permanent replacement for Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December when the extent of his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight charges of sexual misconduct were revealed. Licht also be expected to shepherd the introduction of the CNN+ paid streaming service this spring. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Saturday.