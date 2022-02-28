North Little Rock to use federal tranche of funds for new health clinic

North Little Rock’s Rose City is one step closer to getting a promised health clinic.

The North Little Rock City Council on Monday unanimously approved the purchase of properties on the city’s east side to turn it into a health clinic.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said he has a handshake agreement with Baptist Health Chief Executive Officer and President Troy Wells who would lease the space and run the health clinic.

The city purchased the properties for $475,000 and are located at 4112 and 4120 Baucum Pike and 4132 East Washington Ave. in North Little Rock.

“I’ve talked to Troy Wells. He and I met and I told him the procedure is we’re going to buy the property, we build the building, he leases it and furnishes it with doctors and nurses,” Hartwick said.

The city would also need to build the facility that will house the clinic, which would cost about $1.5 million, according to a rough estimate from Hartwick.

Hartwick had promised to build a health clinic in the Rose City neighborhood since taking office last year. The city set aside $500,000 for the clinic when it received its first tranche of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The city will receive another $8.4 million from the federal government which could be used to build the clinic, Hartwick said.

Hartwick had promised to bring a health clinic to the city’s east side saying many of the residents there had to travel relatively far for access to the closest healthcare facility. Many residents in Rose City, East Broadway and Dixie relay mostly on public transportation.

Baptist Health Medical Center on Spring Hill Drive, is the closest clinic for residents on North Little Rock’s east side.

“Right now they have to catch the city bus to go up to Spring Hill [Drive] or to go up to JFK [Boulevard] to an urgent care or something like that,” said Councilmember Linda Robinson, who represents much of the city’s east side. “So this would be more convenient for them — they could walk to it.”

The council vote to execute the contract at Monday night’s meeting, but the agreement with Wayne Thomas Rental, LLC will depend on the outcome of an environmental review. Hartwick said it is also possible that Baptist Health also moves a health clinic, located near the North Little Rock Community Center in Mid-City.

Hartwick, is orginally from the Rose City neighborhood, noted how access to health services on the city’s east side have deteriorated over the last few decades. Hartwick said he hopes the health clinic will help rejuvenate the area.

“They don’t have anything out there,” Hartwick said.