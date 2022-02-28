BASKETBALL

U.S. avenges loss to Mexico

Even without a roster full of current NBA stars, the United States breezed through this World Cup qualifying window. It hasn't always been that easy. Langston Galloway scored 16 points and former pro standout Joe Johnson (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) added 14 to lift the U.S. to an 89-67 win over Mexico on Sunday in qualifying for next year's World Cup. The Americans avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn't close after the first few minutes. The U.S. led 48-21 at halftime. With the NBA season taking place at the same time as these qualifying games, most of the U.S. players came from the G League. Still, all the Americans (3-1) need to do is avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying. The 40-year-old Johnson, a seven-time NBA All-Star, is the biggest name on this U.S. team.

BASEBALL

MLB talks continue

With one day left before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, representatives for the league and union paused exchanging formal proposals Sunday and instead held a series of small meetings probing for what it would take to reach a deal. The sides head into today's league-mandated deadline day set to negotiate for the eighth consecutive day, which is progress given they had just six sessions on central economics from the start of the lockout Dec. 2 through Feb. 20. They were still far apart, but pressure is increasing. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down. Talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, recessed around 6 p.m. Sunday and are set to resume at 9 a.m. today, an earlier start time than other meetings over the past week. MLB has said today, the 89th day of the lockout, is the last day to reach a deal that would preserve a 162-game schedule, but it has not fixed an exact time to the deadline. That leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

FOOTBALL

Bucs' All-Pro lineman retires

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off guard Sunday, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 28. A second-round draft pick out of tiny Hobart College in 2015, Marpet became a starter at right guard as a rookie. He transitioned to center the following season and later settled in at left guard, where he helped the 2020 Bucs win the Super Bowl and was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Marpet announced the decision on Instagram. He did not give a reason for the surprising move. The move comes just weeks after quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons. It also means the Bucs potentially may have to replace three offensive lineman this winter, with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa set to become free agents in March.

GOLF

Straka rallies to win Classic

Sepp Straka is going back to Georgia in a few weeks. He's headed to the Masters, after pulling off a huge comeback to win the Honda Classic. Straka, down by five shots entering the final round, tapped in for birdie in the rain on the final hole and ended up beating Shane Lowry by one shot to become the first Austrian winner in PGA Tour history. He shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 10 under and earn $1.44 million. Lowry shot his third consecutive round of 67, his 9 under total for the week coming up one short. First-round leader Kurt Kitayama (68) was alone in third at 8 under, and Daniel Berger -- who led by six shots with 19 holes left in the tournament -- simply fell apart Sunday, his round of 74 leaving him 7 under for the week and three shots behind Straka. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 12-over par 292 for the tournament.

Second ace propels Jimenez

Miguel Angel Jimenez had his second hole-in-one of the tournament and closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday to win the Cologuard Classic. Jimenez started the final round with a two-shot lead and got off to a birdie-eagle start at Tucson National. Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer cut the lead to three with a birdie on the par-5 12th, but Jimenez followed with one of his own in the group behind. The 58-year-old Spaniard ended any hope of a late rally with an ace on the 186-yard par-3 14th to match the one he had at No. 7 in the opening round. Jimenez closed with four consecutive pars to finish at 18-under 198 and win for the second time in three PGA Tour Champions starts this season. Langer shot 65 to match Woody Austin (66) at 14 under. Jerry Kelly finished fourth after a 70 put him at 11 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at even-par 216. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) turned in a 73 on Sunday and finished at 6-over 222. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 72 on Sunday and finished with an 8-over 224.

TENNIS

Nadal earns 91st ATP title

Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he wasn't aware of his career statistics. Now, he might want to have a look at them. The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open and extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 as he won his 91st ATP title. Nadal, who won his third title in 2022, including the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam singles title, is three victories from tying Ivan Lendl's total of 94 for third place for most championships in the Open Era. Jimmy Connors leads with 109 and Roger Federer has 103.