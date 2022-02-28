OPINION | A WORD: This guessing game’s inspired by Wordle but comes with clues





Inspired by the popularity of Wordle, here's another easy guessing game involving common words. In this game, you have two options:

◼️ Guess the word.

◼️ Don't guess the word.

Ready? Here we go:

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

Got it? No? OK, now I give you hints.

◼️ This is a four-letter word.

◼️ The first letter is not a vowel.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

Got it? No? OK, more hints. The word means ...

◼️ A primordial element created in star events.

◼️ A nonprimordial element that's the end product of atomic decay of some radioactive elements.

◼️ A position of advantage in a contest.

◼️ The distance of one turn of a screw.

◼️ The most important character in a play.

◼️ A blank space between lines of type.

◼️ To persuade or convince.

◼️ A tip or a clue.

◼️ A plummet or mass suspended by a line.

When you know the answer, post it on Facebook. Or don't!

If you can’t wait until March 7 to find out whether your answer is correct, email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



