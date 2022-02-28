OPINION | READ TO ME: Book brings Crystal Bridges’ artworks to life for dog named Friday





"Friday Comes on Tuesday: An Adventure at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art" written by Darcy Pattison, illustrated by Rich Davis (University of Arkansas Press, Dec. 1), 7-10 years, 40 pages, $14.95.

Alice, a little girl who loves art, grows up to build a museum in her valley. One day, an orphan puppy finds her and she adopts him, naming him for the day on which they met: Friday.

Alice takes Friday to the museum with her on Tuesdays, when the galleries are closed to the public. The artworks seem to be alive on Tuesdays, and they interact with Friday as he pads past. Friday becomes friends with them.

One day, he learns that Alice and he are going away on a trip. So he says goodbye and takes snapshots of his friends, so he'll remember them. Looking over his photos in the airplane, he thinks about what they mean to him. Each is more than its literal description. For instance, his buddy "Rosie the Riveter" is not "just a woman on her lunch break. It's gratitude for the strong women in our lives."

Each of them relates in some way to ideas or experiences shared by everyone, including him. When he looks at the big "We, the People" sculpture made out of shoelaces, he realizes all the works are part of a "we" that includes him, too.

At the end of the book, children will find small images of the actual artworks.

The picture book is just the thing to share with children in the weeks leading to a planned visit to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Instead of becoming bored as their families wander through what to kids might seem random hallways full of restrictive rules, kids can go to the museum with the plan to hunt for each of Friday's friendly artworks.

At 10-by-10 inches, the book's not too bulky for children to carry so they can turn the pages themselves, making sure that they have spotted the real deal. And a museum representative confirms that the museum allows visitors to carry "books, sketch pads, journals and the like" to enrich their experience of the galleries and grounds. The only restriction is that no writing implements other than pencils are allowed.

Pattison suggests the small bronze statue of Friday outside the south lobby entrance as a great place to take a selfie. "There's also a water fountain that has the dog bowl at the bottom, to welcome the canine friends to the museum grounds," she says.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.



