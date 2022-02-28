100 years ago

Feb. 28, 1922

PETTIGREW -- The editorial appeal in the Gazette of February 17, for contributions to purchase a chair for Miss Estelle Donahoo, 16, whose legs are paralyzed, and who also met the additional misfortune of a broken collarbone and severe body bruises in a Newton county tornado, has brought responses from all parts of the state and some from outside Arkansas. The Donahoo family lost their home, all provisions, all furniture -- and the mother, one daughter, and a son-in-law were killed. The broken-hearted father is 63, and left destitute with Estelle and Edna May, another daughter, aged seven. ... To date these contributions amount to $84.70.

50 years ago

Feb. 28, 1972

• The 150th Capital City Anniversary, Inc., the corporation that sponsored the observance in 1971 of Little Rock's 150 years as the capital of Arkansas, probably will go out of business Tuesday. William H. Bowen, president of the corporation, said the executive committee would meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce to consider disbanding the organization and disposing of its assets. "Our job has been done, and done well," he said. He asserted that what the organization had started should be turned over to a permanent agency with broader objectives.

25 years ago

Feb. 28, 1997

• The state Board of Correction and Community Punishment has selected a Little Rock firm to design the Northeast Arkansas Community Punishment Center in Osceola. At a special meeting Monday, the board chose Architecture Innovation Group to design the project. The board has appropriated $4.8 million to cover the cost of construction, which should be completed by March 1998. The facility is expected to house up to 250 nonviolent offenders. The Community Punishment Department operates centers in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Texarkana. The Osceola center will be the department's first facility built from the ground up. The other facilities are in renovated buildings.

10 years ago

Feb. 28, 2012

VILONIA -- The concept of "paying it forward" takes on a new meaning when it comes to health care offered by Dr. Gina McNew of Vilonia. ... McNew offers "one day a month" when people interested in taking advantage of her "pay it forward" program can come in and talk to her about not only what ails them, but how they could repay their treatment by lending their skills to someone else in the community. She said patients with chronic diseases who "require lots of follow-up," would best fit her criteria. Patients who participate would help someone for about three hours a week and be expected to provide the clinic with documentation proving the work was done. ... "Nothing would make me happier than seeing one of my patients mowing the lawn of an elderly person's home," she said. "Maybe I'm living in a fantasy world, but it doesn't cost me anything. The battle is worth the person."