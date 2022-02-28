OTHERS SAY: Make Russia pay

The Los Angeles Times

The most conspicuous victims of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine are the people who will lose their lives in defending their country against a brutal (and nuclear-armed) neighbor.

Last week's attack fully justifies the significant sanctions the U.S. and its allies are moving to impose on Russia. Sadly, it's not clear whether these measures will cause Russia to relent in its aggression against Ukraine. They may, however, put Vladimir Putin on notice that Russia's economy, and its "corrupt billionaires," will pay a heavy price for this act of aggression--and an even steeper cost if Russia were to menace a member state of NATO.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden indicated that sanctions would be ratcheted up to match Russian escalation in Ukraine. On Thursday, he made good on that commitment, unveiling new sanctions that would impose real hardships on Russia and members of its ruling elite. Russian banks and companies would be cut off from access to the U.S. financial system and restrictions will be imposed on the export of U.S.-made technologies to Russia.

The sanctions were designed to "maximize the long-term impact on Russia," Biden said, noting that the measures would "strike a blow to their ability to continue to modernize their military" and "be a major hit to Putin's long-term strategic ambitions."

We can hope, as Biden surely does, that by punishing Russia economically the U.S. and its allies can pressure Putin into cutting short his war in Ukraine. But Putin knew an invasion would likely result in such sanctions, and he attacked anyway.

But Biden was thinking not only about Ukraine when he said Thursday that new sanctions would rein in "Putin's long-term strategic ambitions." The president stressed that "we're also taking steps to defend our NATO allies, particularly in the east."

It would be ironic if Russian aggression against Ukraine, supposedly motivated by a fear that Kyiv might someday join NATO, resulted in greater solidarity among the countries that already are part of the alliance.