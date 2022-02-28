PB motorist killed in 2-vehicle crash; 2 people injured

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Cherry Street and 31st Avenue killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Cherry Street and a 2019 Ford Fusion was traveling east on 31st Avenue when the two collided, according to a police department press release.

Police said the driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the Charger were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.

"The Traffic Division is investigating the crash, but at this time speed is believed to be a factor," stated the press release.