PB projects on track, economic panel told

Public Works Projects are moving closer to completion, according to Larry Matthews, director of Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development.

During last week's Economic and Community Development Committee meeting, chaired by Council Member Glen Brown Sr., Matthews gave an update on several city projects.

The Coleman School Safe to School project is 90% complete, according to Matthews.

"We are at the stage right now where the plans have been completed and approved by the highway department," he said.

The project will create a safe route to school for those who choose to walk and bike.

According to Economic and Community Development officials, there are some easements that will have to be acquired before completing the final 10%.

"There are 30 parcels that are affected by ownership by the sidewalk project," officials said. "Certified letters were sent out to property owners and so far there has been no opposition."

The sidewalk project will begin on South Grant Street, between West Sixth and Thirteenth avenues, and is funded by the state.

Another sidewalk project is also in the works at 104 Franklin St. to Blake Street, but according to Matthews, that is a highway department project.

Plans are being finalized for the Main Streetscape Project Phase 2.

"The railroad has come in and offered to replace the signal lights on Main Street at no cost," said Matthews, who added that the city will pay for the design.

Bid documents are being prepared for the 28th Avenue Overpass and Bridge Projects, and designs and plans have been completed for the Hardin Drain project.

Matthews gave an update on the First Ward homeless center project, called Opportunity House, and said a contract had been signed with Woods Architectural Group of Little Rock, which provided preliminary plans.

The shelter is located at 615 Missouri St. and is the biggest project his office has done, according to Matthews.

"The architect has provided us a preliminary layout as to what he thinks the building should look like," said Matthews, who added that it was presented to Mayor Shirley Washington and other members of the board.

A project Matthews said he is most proud of is the Townsend Park Improvement Project.

"We have installed lights on the Little League field and completed the foundation work for the pavilion," said Matthews, who noted that the city is waiting on the metal for metal building.