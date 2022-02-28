Pearls Before Swine cartoonist Stephan Pastis plans Little Rock stop on mini-book tour

Pearls Before Swine cartoonist Stephan Pastis, on his "I Just Gotta Get Out of the House" mini-book tour, will talk about his work and "share a bit of a presentation," according to a Central Arkansas Library System spokesman, 6:30 p.m. March 16 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

"You have two weeks to prepare and send me bar recommendations," Pastis posted on his Facebook page.

The "Six Bridges Presents" program is in partnership with WordsWorth Books. Copies of the book will be available for sale. Admission is free.

Pastis' Pearls Before Swine started appearing in American newspapers Dec. 30, 2001. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was one of its earliest adopters, picking up the strip April 7, 2002. So it's edging up to its 20th anniversary in Little Rock.

"That's crazy," Pastis says. "Almost exactly. That's wild."