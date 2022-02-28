Philander Smith falls in conference championship game

Philander Smith Coach Todd Day made two trips to the water cooler late Sunday afternoon in the aftermath of his team's 59-55 loss to Tougaloo (Miss.) at Mims Gymnasium in Little Rock.

Day and his players were being respectful as the visitors celebrated and were crowned Gulf Coast Athletic Conference champions on Panthers' home court.

It didn't make it easy to watch.

Tougaloo (21-8) not only earned a spot in the NAIA tournament field, but it ended the season for Philander Smith (16-7).

"We played hard," said Day, the former University of Arkansas standout from 1988-1992 who is still the program's all-time leading scorer. "We did what we were supposed to do. But when basketball comes down to the last 3-4 minutes, you've got to make plays, and we just didn't make them tonight."

Philander Smith, led by Rayonte Childs' 21 points and 19 from Kenneth Perkins, trailed 27-25 at halftime, but twice forged to the lead in the second half against the Bulldogs.

Philander scored six consecutive points -- two baskets by Dontrell Johnson (8 points, 3 rebounds) and two free throws by Evan Council -- to lead 37-34 with 10:14 to play.

Tougaloo responded with five points in a row to retake the lead 38-37, only to see Philander Smith go back up 41-39 on a layup by Perkins with 6:11 to play.

Each time Philander Smith got the lead, Tougaloo quickly countered, led by tournament MVP Cameron Copeland.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Trajan Fielder (11 points, 5 rebounds) and Copeland (19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals) gave the Bulldogs a 45-41 lead with 5:12 to play.

Philander twice got within two points -- at 45-43 after two free throws by Perkins and 47-45 after two more Perkins free throws at the 3:21 mark.

Tougaloo gained late separation on two free throws by Copeland, a dunk by Karl Johnson and two free throws by Antwan Beans to lead 53-45 with 1:50 to play.

Philander Smith made one last rush to cut the lead to 53-50 with :46 seconds to play on a three-pointer by Perkins and a driving layup by Childs.

Perkins and Childs combined to score 40 of the Panthers' 54 points.

Copeland missed a free throw with 15 seconds left to keep the door ajar with the score 57-53.

Philander raced down the court and got the ball to Perkins, who made a short jumper but was called for an offensive foul, a call Day did not like.

"When you play like that, and leave things in the referees' hands, sometimes these things happen," Day said. "Both teams were anxious to win. They came out and did what they had to do, made plays down the stretch and we didn't."

Day said he thought both teams relaxed and played better in the second after combining for 18 turnovers and 18 of 47 shooting in the first half.

"They knew what was at stake, and they played their hearts out," Day said. "Back and forth all night. Back and forth all night."

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

RUST 70, PHILANDER SMITH 48

Rust College (25-3) pulled away after leading by three at halftime, outscoring Philander Smith 42-23 over the final two quarters to win the Gulf Coast Athletic Association championship and earn a spot in the NAIA women's tournament.

Katie Blackman scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Jasmine Coleman scored 14 points with 9 rebounds, to lead Rust.

The Lady Bearcats outrebounded Philander Smith 28-19 in the first half and 51-30 for the game.

Rakia Lane led Philander Smith (24-6) with 15 points and 5 rebounds. De'vena Smith scored 10 points for Philander Smith.