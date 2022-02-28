Police probe vehicle catalytic converter thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Police are reporting a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past week.

About 13 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in Texarkana, Texas. And the thieves have become very brazen, according to the Police Department.

At least six converters were stolen in broad daylight while the victims were inside a store or restaurant.

"We had one stolen off a van that was parked out front," said Janice Jewell with Quick Dips Automotive in Texarkana, Ark.

Jewell said video cameras were pointed at the van but the thief slid under the vehicle and did not show up on video.

"They know what they are doing," she said.

It usually takes just a couple of minutes for someone to get under the vehicle and cut the catalytic converters off.

Catalytic converters are under vehicles in the exhaust system between the exhaust manifold and muffler. They are usually coated in a metal catalyst that is a combination of platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The purpose of the catalytic converter is to reduce dangerous emissions from a vehicle exhaust system. The parts are often stolen because the metal they are coated in is expensive and the thieves can sell it.

Often, drivers don't realize the piece is missing until they take their vehicle in to be serviced. However, the loss of a catalytic converter makes the vehicle sound much louder than it usually would.

Police do not know whether these thefts are being made by local people or a group passing through the area. But authorities believe the thieves already have a buyer for the stolen parts.

Police urge anyone who sees someone acting suspicious and going under a vehicle to call 911.

If the suspects leave in another vehicle, police ask citizens to try to get a description and license plate number if possible.