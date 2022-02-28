PREP BASKETBALL: Lawrence powers Farmington past Gentry

REGIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 4A NORTH

at Farmington

Saturday

GAME 1 4th-1 Prairie Grove 39, 1st-4 Morrilton 36 (G)

GAME 2 4th-1 Shiloh Christian 49, 1st-4 Subiaco Academy 45 (B)

GAME 3 1st-1 Farmington 68, 4th-4 Ozark 27 (G)

GAME 4 1st-1 Farmington 70, 4th-4 Pottsville 56 (B)

GAME 5 2nd-1 Harrison 40, 3rd-4 Dardanelle 34 (G)

GAME 6 2nd-1 Berryville 58, 3rd-4 Dardanelle 52 (B)

GAME 7 3rd-1 Gentry 53, 2nd-4 Pottsville 51 OT (G)

GAME 8 3rd-1 Harrison 60, 2nd-4 Morrilton 42 (B)

Sunday

GAME 9 Prairie Grove 47, Harrison 43 (G)

GAME 10 Berryville 69, Shiloh Christian 48 (B)

GAME 11 Farmington 67, Gentry 45 (G)

GAME 12 Farmington 75, Harrison 50 (B)

Today

GAME 13 Harrison vs. Gentry (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 14 Shiloh Christian vs. Harrison (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 15 Prairie Grove vs. Farmington (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 16 Berryville vs. Farmington (B), 8:30 p.m.

3A REGION 1

at Booneville

Saturday

GAME 1 1st-4 Booneville 52, 4th-1 Greenland 21 (G)

GAME 2 1st-4 Cedarville 48, 4th-1 West Fork 42 (B)

GAME 3 1st-1 Bergman 59, 4th-4 Cedarville 14 (G)

GAME 4 1st-1 Elkins 38, 4th-4 Charleston 37 (B)

GAME 5 2nd-1 Valley Springs 32, 3rd-4 Charleston 22 (G)

GAME 6 3rd-4 Waldron 64, 2nd-1 Bergman 61 (B)

GAME 7 2nd-4 Danville 57, 3rd-1 Elkins 49 (G)

GAME 8 2nd-4 Paris 71, 3rd-1 Valley Springs 52 (B)

Sunday

GAME 9 Valley Springs 59, Booneville 58 (G)

GAME 10 Cedarville 49, Waldron 46 (B)

GAME 11 Bergman 75, vs. Danville 37 (G)

GAME 12 Elkins 49, Paris 41 (B)

Monday

GAME 13 Booneville vs. Danville (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 14 Waldron vs. Paris (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 15 Bergman vs. Valley Springs (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 16 Cedarville vs. Elkins, 8:30 p.m.

3A REGION 3

at Lamar

Saturday

GAME 1 1st-5 Lamar 54, 4th-6 DeWitt 25 (G)

GAME 2 1st-5 Mayflower 49, 4th-6 Helena-West Helena Central 33 (B)

GAME 3 1st-6 LR Episcopal 60, 4th-5 Perryville 40 (G)

GAME 4 1st-6 LR Episcopal 70, 4th-5 Perryville 51 (B)

Sunday

GAME 5 2nd-6 CAC 47, 3rd-5 Atkins 39 (G)

GAME 6 2nd-6 CAC 59, 3rd-5 Lamar 47 (B)

GAME 7 2nd-5 Mayflower 59, 3rd-6 Helena-West Helena Central 36 (G)

GAME 8 3rd-6 Jacksonville Lighthouse 49, 2nd-5 Baptist Prep 47 (B)

Monday

GAME 9 Lamar vs. CAC (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 10 Mayflower vs. CAC (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 11 LR Episcopal vs. Mayflower (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 12 LR Episcopal vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse (B), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

GAME 13 Third-place game (G), noon

GAME 14 Third-place game (B), 1:30 p.m.

GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

2A-WEST REGION

at Eureka Springs

Saturday

GAME 1 1st-1 Flippin 69, 4th-4 Lavaca 50 (G)

GAME 2 1st-1 Eureka Springs 68, 4th-4 Magazine 39 (B)

GAME 3 1st-4 Mansfield 38, 4th-1 Life Way Christian 30 (G)

GAME 4 1st-4 Lavaca 72, 4th-1 Alpena 35 (B)

Sunday

GAME 5 3rd-1 Cotter 63, 2nd-4 Mountainburg 39 (G), 1 p.m.

GAME 6 2nd-4 Acorn 85, 3rd-1 Flippin 67 (B)

GAME 7 2nd-1 Yellville-Summit 64, 3rd-4 Acorn 60 (G)

GAME 8 2nd-1 Cotter 54, 3rd-4 Mountainburg 44 (B)

Today

GAME 9 Flippin vs. Cotter (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 10 Eureka Springs vs. Acorn (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Mansfield vs. Yellville-Summit (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 12 Lavaca vs. Cotter (B), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

GAME 13 Third-place game (G), 4

GAME 14 Third-place game (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 15 Girls championship, 7 p.m.

GAME 16 Boys championship, 8:30 p.m.

1A REGION 1

at County Line

Saturday

GAME 1 1st-1W County Line 37, 4th-1E Omaha 34 (G)

GAME 2 1st-1W County Line 58, 4th-1E Omaha 31 (B)

GAME 3 1st-1E Kingston 59, 4th-1W Thaden School 13 (G)

GAME 4 1st-1E Western Grove 58, 4th-1W Mulberry 48 (B)

Sunday

GAME 5 2nd-1E Western Grove 52, 3rd-1W St. Paul 25 (G)

GAME 6 3rd-1W Ozark Catholic 50, 2nd-1E Jasper 29 (B)

GAME 7 3rd-1E Jasper 68, 2nd-1W Mulberry 46 (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 8 2nd-1W The New School 69, 3rd-1E Lead Hill 54 (B), 5:30 p.m.

Today

GAME 9 County Line vs. Western Grove (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 10 County Line vs. Ozark Catholic (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Kingston vs. Jasper (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 12 Western Grove vs. The New School (B), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

GAME 13 Third-place game (G), 4

GAME 14 Third-place game (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 15 Girls championship, 7 p.m.

GAME 16 Boys championship, 8:30 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- The first two minutes of the second quarter Sunday showed why Farmington is one of the best girls basketball teams in the state.

Gentry converged on Jenna Lawrence, who had eight of Farmington's 14 first-quarter points. Lawrence held the ball high then issued a perfect bounce pass to Carson Dillard, who cut to the basket and scored. Farmington then stole a pass in the back court and J'Myra London scored to prompt a timeout by Gentry.

The break didn't do anything to slow Farmington, which rolled to a 67-45 victory over Gentry in the semifinals of the Class 4A-North Regional Tournament at Cardinal Arena. Farmington (30-1) advanced to today's championship game against Prairie Grove (17-12) at 7 p.m.

Gentry didn't have the size to contain Lawrence, a 6-3 junior who is committed to the University of Arkansas. Lawrence scored the first eight points for Farmington when the game was tied 8-8. Dillard got involved with a three-pointer before Lawrence began to clean up almost any shot Farmington missed and stick it back in the second quarter.

Lawrence and Dillard each finished with 18 points for Farmington, which led 38-19 at halftime.

"Jenna's game has so many levels to it," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said. "We had a size advantage and she went to work in the paint. She was really huge at both ends of the floor on the offensive and defensive glass. Just an outstanding effort by her."

Seven players contributed points for Farmington, including guard Reese Shirey, who chipped in 10. The combined effort offset Alyssa McCarty, who had 24 points to lead all scorers for Gentry (26-5).

Farmington's win sets up a match with resurgent Prairie Grove, which beat Harrison on Sunday after toppling Morrilton on Saturday.

"I think they're playing unbelievable basketball right now," Johnson said of the Lady Tigers. "I told my kids, 'If you're picking out 5, 6 teams in the state of Arkansas in 4A that are playing at an elite level, Prairie Grove is one of them.' You can see the progress they've made through the course of the year."