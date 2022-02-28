Pulaski County sheriff’s office reports SWAT call, officer-involved shooting in Maumelle

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Sunday that deputies were responding to a “residential disturbance” call in the 14000 block of Corvallis Road in Maumelle when shots were fired as they arrived.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Sunday night that a SWAT unit had surrounded the house after an 8 p.m. wellness check. By 10:30 p.m., the team had the house surrounded but had yet to enter.

At 5:30 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that authorities had started a “media area” at a Kum & Go gas station, 21510 Arkansas 365 N, Maumelle, for an officer-involved shooting. The staging area is 0.1 miles away from the 14000 block of Corvallis Road.

A Pulaski County spokesperson did not respond for a request to comment Monday morning. The Arkansas Department of Correction said they could not immediately confirm anything.