Razorbacks ranked 6th in latest baseball poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell two places in the first updated USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll of the 2022 regular season.

The Razorbacks are ranked sixth in this week’s poll after a fourth-place ranking in the preseason. The coaches poll does not update until after the second week each year.

Arkansas (4-2) is coming off of a 2-1 weekend at the Round Rock Classic in Texas where they beat Indiana 5-2 and Louisiana-Lafayette 6-4, and lost 5-0 to Stanford. The Cardinal are ranked No. 3 in this week’s coaches poll behind top-ranked Texas and No. 2 Ole Miss.

Stanford, Ole Miss and fourth-ranked North Carolina State passed Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State in the latest rankings. Vanderbilt fell from second to fifth and Mississippi State fell from third to 15th.

LSU (7), Tennessee (11), Georgia (13) and Florida (16) are also ranked from the SEC this week. The SEC’s eight ranked teams are the most of any conference. The ACC has seven ranked teams.

Arkansas has been ranked in 63 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 18 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Coaches Poll, Feb. 28

1. Texas (8-0)

2. Ole Miss (6-0)

3. Stanford (6-1)

4. North Carolina State (8-0)

5. Vanderbilt (5-2)

6. Arkansas (4-2)

7. LSU (7-1)

8. Oklahoma State (4-2)

9. Oregon State (7-0)

10. Arizona (7-1)

11. Tennessee (7-0)

12. Notre Dame (5-1)

13. Georgia (7-0)

14. TCU (6-1)

15. Mississippi State (4-3)

16. Florida (6-2)

17. Florida State (5-2)

18. Texas Tech (5-2)

19. Liberty (6-1)

20. Georgia Tech (7-1)

21. Maryland (7-0)

22. Virginia (7-0)

23. Miami (7-1)

24. North Carolina (6-1)

25. Sacramento State (7-0)

Dropped out: East Carolina (13), California-Irvine (19), Dallas Baptist (22), UCLA (24), Duke (25)