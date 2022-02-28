Remember when, Arkansas? Oaklawn’s 2004 horse hero Smarty Jones turns 21 on Feb. 28

Happy 21st birthday to Smarty Jones, a chestnut racehorse born Feb. 28, 2001, on a small farm in Pennsylvania.

Like many Thoroughbreds, his pedigree includes the modern champions Secretariat and Northern Dancer, as well as legendary greats War Admiral and Man o' War. But his owners were not the usual conglomerate or syndicate of investors.

A couple, Roy and Patricia Chapman, owned his dam, I'll Get Along, and bred her with a record-setting sprinter, Elusive Quality. The Chapmans, who had a small farm, suffered a severe blow in 2001 when their friend and horse trainer was murdered. Roy Chapman also had some health concerns. The couple sold off most of their horses, but they kept Smarty Jones and placed him with trainer John Servis.

In July 2003, the colt panicked while being trained to use a starting gate. Rearing in the gate, he fractured his skull and collapsed. Servis feared he was dead; but he wasn't.

Forehead swelling threatened his sight in one eye, but he got better. He recovered completely.

In 2004, Servis took this undefeated 3-year-old and 14 other horses to Oaklawn Park, which was celebrating its centennial. Smarty Jones became wildly popular among Arkansas racing fans, inspiring "Smarty mania" by sailing to victories in the Southwest Stakes, Rebel Stakes and the Arkansas Derby.

After this successful prep at Oaklawn, he headed to the Kentucky Derby.

A big crowd attended the Smarty Party at which Oaklawn simulcast the Derby on May 1, 2004. Under a banner reading "Go, Smarty, Go!" they cheered the fast colt's victory. Then, Smarty Jones won the Preakness Stakes on May 15.

He did not clinch the Triple Crown, though. In his only loss in nine starts, he was passed during the 1 ½ mile Belmont Stakes and placed second.

Retired from racing in August 2004, Smarty Jones began the champion racer's traditional second career: conveying his genetic inheritance to a new generation.

According to the online Encyclopedia of Life, horses live 25 to 30 years. On Wednesday, Annville, Pa., breeder Rodney Eckenrode told the Democrat-Gazette that Smarty Jones is still in fine fettle.

"You know what, he's doing fantastic," Eckenrode said. "I mean, he still acts like a very young horse and has a nice book of mares for this year. He's still breeding and doing fantastic."

His popularity is enshrined at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in the annual $250,000, one-mile Smarty Jones Stakes. And Arkansans who ride the historic Over the Jumps carousel at the Little Rock Zoo can sit on a horse named Smarty Jones. That sculpture was restored through a $10,000 contribution by the Chapmans.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/228horse/]









Gallery: Smarty Jones, himself







