State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Arkansas rallies past Louisville

Hannah Gammill capped a four-run inning with a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help Arkansas rally for an 8-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

Gammill's fifth homer of the season snapped a 5-5 tie as Arkansas rallied from an early 4-0 deficit.

The Razorbacks (8-3) trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, but got going as Ally Sockey reached on an error. She later scored on Taylor Ellsworth's two-out RBI-single.

After Danielle Gibson walked, Gammill homered to give the Razorbacks the lead.

Jenna Bloom pitched a scoreless top of the seventh. She earned the win, allowing a run on five hits over six innings in relief of Mary Haff. She struck out eight and walked one.

Gammill, who also had a double, finished 3 for 4 and five RBI. Ellsworth went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI, while Gibson went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer and scored three times.

The Razorbacks will play a doubleheader against Louisville today in Bogle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.

-- Paul Boyd

Perfect game sparks Bears

The University of Central Arkansas remained undefeated at home after the first day in the Michelle Short Memorial Classic, defeating Saint Louis 3-0 and Missouri-Kansas City 7-3 at Farris Field in Conway.

In a morning game, Jordan Johnson pitched a perfect game for UCA (4-6) in the victory over Saint Louis (1-5). Johnson finished with 13 strikeouts of the 21 batters faced. Greenbrier's Jaylee Engelkes had a two-hit day that drove in a run for the Bears.

The Bears saw success at the plate late in their win against UMKC (2-9), generating six of their seven runs in the final three innings. Engelkes continued her hitting success with a two-RBI double, and Kristen Whitehouse and Kylie Griffin both had two RBI.

Kayla Beaver threw an 11-strikeout complete game against the Roos, marking her fourth win of the season.

Also Sunday in the tournament, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-7) mustered a combined two runs in losses to the University of Nebraska, 8-0, and UMKC, 10-2.

In the opener, Anna Chapman allowed just 1 hit over 5 innings and struck out 3 while Lynsey Tucker collected 3 hits for Nebraska-Omaha (6-5).

In the nightcap, Missouri-Kansas City (2-9) ran out to a 7-0 lead and made it stand. Marina Karnes with 3 for 3 with 3 RBI and a home run from the Roos. Kaitlyn Neeley had a two-run home run for UAPB.

-- Democrat-Gazette staff

TRACK AND FIELD

Lawson, Morris win at USA meet

Long jumper Jarrion Lawson and pole vaulter Sandi Morris, both former University of Arkansas NCAA champions, won their events Sunday at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, Wash.

Lawson won with a leap of 26-10 1/2 on his final attempt to move from fourth to first place.

Morris cleared 15-9 to defeat 2020 Olympic champion Katie Nageotte, whose top mark was 15-7.

Lawson and Morris, the 2016 Olympics silver medalist, qualified for the World Championships, which will be held March 11-13 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ryan Crouser, a former Arkansas volunteer assistant coach, won the shot put with a meet record mark of 74- 3/4.

Former Razorback Marqueze Washington finished third in the 400 in 46.15. He could be included on the 1,600 relay for the World Championships.

Former Razorbacks who also competed Sunday included Kiara Parker (fifth in the 60 in 7.20), Nikki Hiltz (sixth in the 1,500 in 4:10.87) and Erich Sullins (eighth in the weight throw at 74-6).

Jeff Henderson, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the long jump who was born in North Little Rock and attended Sylvan Hills High School, finished ninth with a top mark of 24-0 1/4.

-- Bob Holt

MEN'S GOLF

Hogs in fourth in Cabo San Lucas

Four members of the University of Arkansas men's team carded a 2-under 69 and all five Razorbacks shot under par to lead the team to fourth place with an 8-under 276 after the first day of the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The field features eight of the nation's top 25 teams, including first-round leader and third-ranked Oklahoma State at 271 (-13). The Cowboys lead Florida State (272) by one stroke, and the top five is rounded out by Ole Miss (274), Arkansas and Tennessee (279).

The Razorback quartet at 2 under that are tied for 19th includes Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Luke Long, Segundo Oliva Pinto and Wil Gibson. Julian Perico posted a 1-under-par 70 and is tied for 28th.

MEN'S TENNIS

UA splits against UCF, Oral Roberts

The University of Arkansas men split their doubleheader with Central Florida and Oral Roberts on Sunday, falling to Central Florida 4-1 before taking down Oral Roberts 7-0.

Melvin Manuel won his singles match against Central Florida to lead the Razorbacks (9-4).

Avery Zavala and Oscar Pinto won the doubles point against Oral Roberts, and Arkansas went on to sweep the singles matches.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas tops SMU

The University of Arkansas women closed the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 4-1 road win over No. 36 SMU on Sunday in Dallas.

Sophomore Morgan Cross clinched the win for the Razorbacks (7-3), who won their third in a row, beating Claudia Bartolome of SMU.

UA's Lenka Stara and Laura Rijkers also won their singles matches, and Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink earned the doubles point.

ASU splits pair of matches

Closing out a three-match weekend, the Arkansas State women lost to Louisiana Tech 5-2 before defeating Grambling State 5-0 on Sunday in Ruston, La.

Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic won the doubles point for the Red Wolves (4-5) and Rebecca Brody won her singles match against Louisiana Tech.

Against Grambling State, the doubles teams of Emily Surcey and Brody, and Yasmine Humbert and Sofia Vdovychenko earned doubles victories, and Rice, Vdovychenko, Surcey and Brody picked up singles wins.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services